Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/17/2017 11:22 PM

Red Stars keep home-undefeated streak alive after draw

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald News Services

The Red Stars hold their undefeated streak at home after drawing the Spirit, 1-1, thanks to Christen Press' equalizing penalty kick in the final 10 minutes of the match.

In a rematch of the 2016 Semifinal match, Chicago came out with quick possession of the ball and attempted to capitalize on multiple shots. Within the first five minutes, midfielder Danielle Colaprico found the end of two shots, both being tipped out of bounds by Washington goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.

After possession moved back and forth between the two teams, the Spirit were able to break away and score the first goal. In the 42nd minute, Cheyna Williams sprayed a ball wide to Francisca Ordega, who found her way into the box past the Red Stars defense, sending the ball into the back of the net, past a sliding Alyssa Naeher.

Chicago headed into the locker room at halftime, trailing Washington, 1-0.

Opening the second half, Chicago found an opportunity as Vanessa DiBernardo found herself open near the top of the box, sending a rock toward the upper 90 only to be tipped away by Labbe.

Moments later, Press found DiBernardo on the left side of the six-yard box. The midfielder tried to chip the goalkeeper to find Julie Ertz for an easy tap in on the goal line, but Labbe smothered the dangerous ball.

Nearing the end of the match, Chicago found the equalizer after Press made it into the box, but defender Shelina Zadorsky conceded a foul for a penalty kick. The Chicago captain stepped up to the spot and easily placed the ball into the net, settling the match at a 1-1 draw.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account