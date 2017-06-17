Red Stars keep home-undefeated streak alive after draw

hello

The Red Stars hold their undefeated streak at home after drawing the Spirit, 1-1, thanks to Christen Press' equalizing penalty kick in the final 10 minutes of the match.

In a rematch of the 2016 Semifinal match, Chicago came out with quick possession of the ball and attempted to capitalize on multiple shots. Within the first five minutes, midfielder Danielle Colaprico found the end of two shots, both being tipped out of bounds by Washington goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe.

After possession moved back and forth between the two teams, the Spirit were able to break away and score the first goal. In the 42nd minute, Cheyna Williams sprayed a ball wide to Francisca Ordega, who found her way into the box past the Red Stars defense, sending the ball into the back of the net, past a sliding Alyssa Naeher.

Chicago headed into the locker room at halftime, trailing Washington, 1-0.

Opening the second half, Chicago found an opportunity as Vanessa DiBernardo found herself open near the top of the box, sending a rock toward the upper 90 only to be tipped away by Labbe.

Moments later, Press found DiBernardo on the left side of the six-yard box. The midfielder tried to chip the goalkeeper to find Julie Ertz for an easy tap in on the goal line, but Labbe smothered the dangerous ball.

Nearing the end of the match, Chicago found the equalizer after Press made it into the box, but defender Shelina Zadorsky conceded a foul for a penalty kick. The Chicago captain stepped up to the spot and easily placed the ball into the net, settling the match at a 1-1 draw.