Bandits shutout by Charge

The Bandits began the day by receiving their championship rings for last season's Cowles Cup victory. But the joy was short-lived.

After getting just 1⅓ innings from rookie starter Sierra Hyland, the Bandits (7-5) fell 5-0 to the Texas Charge.

Hyland handed the reigns over to Haylie Wagner who managed to stifle the Charge's bats by tossing 5⅔ innings of 1-hit ball.

"Pitchers all have each other's backs and that was Sierra's first outing and sometimes that happens," Wagner said of Hyland's debut struggles. "Being able to come in and be there for her and have that presence on the field and in the circle is a big thing to (try and) help turn the bats around."

Texas' Brittany Mack-Oakes replaced starter pitcher Lauren Haeger early in the first frame due to an injury after a sharp ground ball off the bat of Emily Carosone glanced off her throwing hand. Mack-Oakes, marking her return to the NPF after three years of retirement, led the way for Texas.

Despite the loss, Bandits head coach Sharonda McDonald remained confident in her group.

"They're tough and they're proud and they're Bandits," McDonald said. "It's their culture and they're proud of it, so I expect that from them and they expect it from themselves."