Cougars split doubleheader with Chiefs

After the Thursday split, the Cougars' magic number to make the playoffs stands at two games. The Quad Cities River Bandits won their game over Cedar Rapids. To finish the first half, the Cougars control their own destiny to make the playoffs with a three-game set at home against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

In Game 1, the Cougars offense fired on all cylinders against losing right-hander Jordan Hicks (7-2). Scoring five runs in the second and third innings, the Cougars received RBI base hits from Ben Deluzio, Anfernee Grier, and Adam Walton.

After the Chiefs added one in the fourth, the Cougars ripped open the score with a six-run fifth inning. Batting around the order, Deluzio walked in a run to start the damage. Marcus Wilson followed with an RBI knock. And Ramon Hernandez as well as Luis Silverio did the same. At the end of the surge, the Cougars led 10 runs.

The Chiefs' Dylan Carlson guided home a run in Peoria's final inning, but it did not stop the Cougars from a decisive game one win. Hats off in this one to Taylor. He lasted six innings on three hits, one run, and five strikeouts in the effort.

Game 2 was a different story as Peoria rode an early lead to a close triumph. In his first loss as a Cougar, right-hander Jon Duplantier (6-1) was touched up by a resurgent Chiefs offense. In the second, Juan Yepez blasted a 2-run homer, as the Chiefs led 2-0. In the home half of the second, the Cougars got a run back. With two outs, Silverio doubled, and Manny Jefferson did the same to cut the Peoria lead in half. But the Chiefs put up another two spot right when it appeared Duplantier had settled down. Yepez and Carlson were the ones responsible for the run scoring hits as Peoria went up 4-1.

In the sixth inning, the Cougars struck for one to keep the game close. Marcus Wilson's inning started with a triple and he later came home on Mark Karaviotis' sacrifice fly RBI. But the Chiefs answered with two more in the seventh, as the Cougars Deluzio bashed a seventh inning RBI, still short of the win.

The Cougars next play on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. On the mound, right-hander Sam Lewis (0-1, 4.36 ERA) duels righty Victor Diaz (0-1, 6.89 ERA).