As Bears finish OTAs, Fox says competition is best he's seen

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox, right, talks with new tight end Adam Shaheen after the team's NFL football minicamp at Halas Hall, Thursday. John Fox characterized the competition in the Bears' just-completed off-season program as the best in his three years at the helm, and he anticipates that continuing when players report for training camp on July 26. Associated Press

Coach John Fox characterized the competition in the Bears' just-completed off-season program as the best in his three years at the helm, and he anticipates that trend continuing when players report for training camp on July 26.

"I think our players see it and a lot of times they don't get enough credit (for realizing it)," Fox said. "They see a lot more, sometimes even more than coaches do. They feel (the competition). I know as a staff, the personnel department, the building here at Halas Hall, we feel it.

"I feel more comfortable with the type of guys we have, the type of locker room we've been able to create. So hopefully that proves beneficial."

Multiple positions will see major turnover or at least interesting battles for playing time. Depth chart changes could be a constant throughout the three weeks of camp and the preseason.

At cornerback, Bryce Callahan and Cre'Von LeBlanc started 19 games last season but this year both are expected to play behind veteran unrestricted free-agent additions Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper.

At safety, Adrian Amos and Harold Jones-Quartey started 26 games in 2016, but veteran unrestricted free agent Quintin Demps will replace one of them this year, and last year's fourth-round pick Deon Bush could win a full-time job at the other safety spot after starting six games late last season.

On offense, five veteran wide receivers have been added -- Victor Cruz, Markus Wheaton, Kendall Wright, Rueben Randle and Titus Davis. They will compete for playing time with holdovers Cam Meredith, who was last year's leading receiver; Kevin White, Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy.

The running back position was already a strength with Jordan Howard, who set the Bears' rookie rushing record with 1,313 yards last season. And Jeremy Langford and Ka'Deem Carey provided depth. But the Bears drafted Tarik Cohen to provide a third-down complement and added veteran Benny Cunningham.

At tight end, Zach Miller is coming off a career year, but he'll be pushed by former Miami Dolphin Dion Sims, who got a three-year $18 million deal in free agency. Then the Bears used their second-round draft choice on promising Adam Shaheen.

"Hopefully we've built some more depth, and (added) guys that understand our systems better, understand our culture better," Fox said. "And it takes players in that locker room to really carry that through -- not just coaches. I feel good about where we are." Fox felt good enough about the work players put in over the past couple months on the field, in the classroom and in the weight room, that he canceled Thursday's final practice, which he also did last year.

"The players deserved it," Fox said. "We had great participation for, quote, involuntary workouts. We had great effort. That was their reward."

Fox left players with the obligatory warning about avoiding the police blotter during their six weeks of down time.

"Hopefully they make good decisions," he said. "We're trusting them that they'll take good care of themselves and come back in good shape."

That will be mandatory if the competition is as intense as Fox expects.

