Surprise: Anthony Rizzo to lead off for Chicago Cubs

hello

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is batting leadoff tonight against the New York Mets. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon will unveil a new leadoff hitter for Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets at Citi Field: Anthony Rizzo.

Maddon made the change after another lackluster offensive performance by the Cubs in Monday night's 6-1 loss to the Mets. Jon Jay led off Monday for the sixth time this year and went 0-for-4. Rizzo has 1 career plate appearance batting in the No. 1, but he did not start.

For 36 games this season, left fielder Kyle Schwarber was the leadoff man, but he has put up a line of ./.294/.380. Other leadoff men for the Cubs this year have been Ben Zobrist (12 games), rookie Ian Happ (6), Javier Baez (2) and the since-traded Matt Szczur. The Cubs enter Tuesday night's game with a record of 31-32. They are batting .232 as a team with an on-base percentage of .322. The batting average is second to last in the National League while the OBP is 11th.

The lineup for the game is:

Rizzo, 1B

Happ, 2B,

Kris Bryant, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Addison Russell, SS

Schwarber, LF

Willson Contreras, C

Jon Lester, P

Albert Almora Jr., CF

• Follow Bruce's Cubs and baseball reports on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.