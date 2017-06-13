Rizzo provides spark at top as Cubs rout Mets 14-3

hello

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) runs past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK -- Anthony Rizzo could end up finding this leadoff thing to his liking.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon went with a new lineup Tuesday night, putting his first baseman into the leadoff spot.

Rizzo responded, and then some.

He hit the second pitch of the game over the wall in center field for his 14th home run of the season. He walked to force in the Cubs' 7-run second inning. And he had an RBI double in the third.

It was a pretty good night all around for the revamped lineup as the Cubs routed the New York Mets 14-3 at Citi Field.

Asked before the game what happens if Rizzo hitting leadoff works, Maddon responded: "You'll see it tomorrow."

So tune in for Game 3 of this series Wednesday night to see Rizzo starting at leadoff for the second time in his career.

A combination of things forced Maddon's hand. The Cubs have struggled to generate offense, and Maddon wanted to give veteran Ben Zobrist the night off as Zobrist has been nursing a sore wrist.

Jon Jay started in Monday night's lackluster 6-1 loss to the Mets. Kyle Schwarber started 36 games in the top spot, but he struggled.

"I wanted to give it a roll," Maddon said. "We did it in spring training. The fact that we're not hitting right now, we can. Just see if he gets up there and provides a spark somehow. I know he likes to do it. Every time we've done it in spring training he responds well to it. We'll see how it plays out."

Rizzo was all for it.

"It's a spark," he said. "I always mess around, saying, I'll lead off. I'll lead off.' I also mess around saying I can pitch and play the outfield, too.

"Do we need a shake-up? We need to start winning. We're 1 game under .500. We need to start winning baseball games and get a really good feeling here again. Whatever it takes, I think, anyone's willing to do. We just need to win. Winning cures all."

The rout of the Mets got the Cubs back to .500 at 32-32. The Mets scored a run in the bottom of the first to tie the game. The Cubs then sent 11 men to the plate in the second to chase Mets starting pitcher Zach Wheeler. The highlight of the inning was a grand slam by rookie Ian Happ.

Jason Heyward, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez later homered for the Cubs. Starting pitcher Jon Lester improved to 4-4 by working 7 innings and giving up 5 hits.

Maddon says he understands that the leadoff hitter may come up first in an inning once a game. He also acknowledged the importance of telling former Cubs leadoff man "you go, we go" the past two seasons.

"It's just the fact that he comes up in front of your best hitters normally," Maddon said of the No. 1 hitter. "That's the part that when you glorify a leadoff hitter the guy that's really good at it is coming up in front of 2, 3 and 4, who are normally your better hitters. I think that's the primary importance of it. That's why with Schwarber hitting there, I was trying to exaggerate that by having a 9-hole guy that gets on base, too, because he's not prototypical."

• Follow Bruce's Cubs and baseball reports on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.