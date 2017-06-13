Pride shuts out Bandits in series finale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Despite a quality start from Haylie Wagner, the Bandits could not manage to take the series finale against the USSSA Pride on Tuesday night at JoAnne Graf Field. Three early runs, powered by a 2-run homer from Kelly Kretschman, sent the Bandits home with a 3-0 loss.

Wagner settled in for a nice performance in the circle, tossing 5.1 innings while allowing just the three runs on three hits, but USSSA did its damage early. After opening the scoring with a bases-loaded walk in the first, Kretschman's two-run blast in the second provided more than enough offense for the Pride as the Bandits could not muster a response.

A third-year southpaw, Wagner was handed her first loss of the season after winning five consecutive decisions to start her career in Chicago. She did not allow a hit after Kretschman's second-inning homer.

USSSA's Keilani Ricketts matched Wagner's effort in the circle. The NPF veteran worked through the Bandits' order, surrendering just five hits on the night. Chicago had its fair share of chances to cut into the deficit, but failed to take advantage with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-10 in the game.

Sammy Marshall (2-for-4) and Brenna Moss (2-for-3) represented a significant portion of the offense for the Bandits at the top of the lineup. Marshall, the NPF's reigning Player of the Week, continued her torrid pace in the early going and raised her season batting average to .577.

With the loss, the Bandits fell to 6-4 on the season and suffered their third consecutive loss after claiming six of their first seven games during the 2017 season.

The Bandits will be back in action Wednesday night against the Texas Charge at 7:05 p.m. at The Ballpark at Rosemont.