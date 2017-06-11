Leadoff spot still an issue for Chicago Cubs

hello

The Chicago Cubs have had their share of offensive struggles, and some of that can be attributed to the inconsistency and lack of production out of the leadoff spot.

The departure of Dexter Fowler has left a noticeable void atop the order, and despite being 62 games through the season, the team hasn't found a viable replacement.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon hasn't been afraid to shake things up in search of a catalyst as Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ, Ben Zobrist and Javier Baez have all gotten the opportunity to be the table setter. While the results have not been good, Maddon believes the players he's putting at the top of the lineup are the right ones for the job.

"It's been inconsistent, there's no question about that. The difference with Schwarbs is that he's just not getting his hits," Maddon said. "I think he's still 100 points over his batting average as far as on-base.

"Happ is the same way. He still has a good on-base percentage over his batting average. Right now it doesn't look as good because they're not hitting like they're capable of.

"Javy (Baez) against a lefty isn't a bad bet. He hits lefties well, but Schwarber and Happ among the guys we have right now or even like a Jon Jay are probably best suited for that. Happ and Schwarber based on their ability, historically, to draw walks are probably the best candidates."

The work continues:

After an impressive start to his big-league career, Ian Happ has cooled off.

Happ, who took over the leadoff spot when Schwarber was moved down in the order, is hitting just .167 (5-for-30) over his last 10 games.

"He's been engaged. I do look over and he's watching the whole game and he's definitely ready to go," manager Joe Maddon said. "All our guys are good about all that stuff.

"I'm really pleased with their work and how much they care, and our coaches do a great job prepping them. Ian's been fine. He's off just a little bit at the plate, but he'll be back to where he had been.

"He has a tendency to be streaky, and we're going to grab that hot streak really soon."

Cubs looking to draft:

The Cubs will have the 27th and 30th overall picks in the first round of Monday's MLB first-year player draft.

The Cubs 30th' overall pick in the compensatory round is compensation for the St. Louis Cardinals signing Dexter Fowler in the off-season.

The Cubs haven't had a first-round selection since 2015, when the team selected Ian Happ out of the University of Cincinnati with the ninth overall pick.