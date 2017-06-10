Rockies breeze past Cubs 9-1 as team drops fourth straight

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo throws his bat after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday at Wrigley Field. The Colorado Rockies hit a pair of homers on the way to a 9-1 victory. Associated Press

Colorado Rockies batters took advantage of a friendly wind at Wrigley Field Saturday and beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1.

Mark Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon enjoyed the breeze blowing out at 20 mph and hit balls out of the park to help the Rockies to their seventh straight win. The Cubs have lost four in a row and have fallen back under .500 at 30-31.

The Rockies scored twice in the first inning on doubles by DJ LeMahieu and Reynolds off Eddie Butler. Reynolds homered to Waveland Avenue beyond left field in the fourth Blackmon went to Sheffield Avenue over the right-field bleachers in the seventh.

The Cubs got a single in the first inning from Anthony Rizzo against Jeff Hoffman, but they did not get another hit until Jason Heyward singled with one out in the seventh. Albert Almora and Willson Contreras followed with singles, with Contreras' hit scoring Heyward.

The Rockies added 5 runs in the ninth inning, with Nolan Arenado contributing a two-out 3-run double.

Butler worked 5 innings, giving up 6 hits. Hoffman went 6⅓, allowing 4 hits.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell returned to the lineup after not playing for three games. Major League Baseball is "looking into" allegations of possible domestic abuse against Russell.

There was one other significant lineup change for the Cubs. Kyle Schwarber, who had been dropped to the ninth spot in the order, returned to the leadoff position.

