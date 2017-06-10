Maddon's shifted lineup doesn't spark change for Cubs

hello

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber was moved back to the leadoff spot after batting ninth for the past six games. Manager Joe Maddon said of all the candidates, Schwarber is "still the best qualified" to move into that spot to give other players some rest. Schwarber went 0-for-4 with 2 strikeouts in Saturday's loss. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon made a pair of lineup changes Saturday.

He returned Kyle Schwarber to the leadoff spot after having batted him ninth for six games.

Maddon also put shortstop Addison Russell back into the starting lineup after Russell sat out the past three games. Russell was asked to stay home for Thursday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies after it became known Major League Baseball is "looking into" allegations of possible domestic abuse against Russell.

On Friday, Russell returned to the team, but he did not play.

Neither lineup change sparked the Cubs in Saturday's 9-1 loss.

Schwarber went 0-for-4 with 2 strikeouts, as his batting average fell to .167.

Russell (.207) was 0-for-2. He made a couple of wide throws and looked in-between on a force play and nearly cost his team an out before replay saved him. With two outs and runners on first and second in the fourth, Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman grounded the ball to Russell. Instead of throwing immediately to first base, he ran to second base for a forceout.

Runner Tony Wolters initially was ruled safe before the call was overturned. Ian Happ pinch hit for Russell in the seventh.

"Addison, he looked a little off, even on defense," Maddon said. "His whole game was just off a click. I normally wouldn't pinch hit for him right there, but based on what I'm seeing, again, trying to ease him back into the flow of things … just a little off, but we're going to put him right back in there tomorrow."

Schwarber replaced Happ as the leadoff man. Maddon said Schwarber was his best option.

"I'm giving guys rest," he said. "Among all the candidates, he's still the best qualified to do that, work a good at-bat, get on base. Take his walk. And get him 1 more at-bat today after having pushed him down.

"I thought the guy that's most accustomed to it and is most suited for it is Kyle."

This and that:

The Cubs are 6-13 against the National League West. They are 23-13 against teams in the NL East and Central … The Cubs have four losing streaks of at least four games this season. They had six such streaks combined from 2015-16.