Stavropoulos to lead Elk Grove boys soccer program

Elk Grove has named Alex Stavropoulos, a science teacher and recently an assistant soccer coach, as the school's boys soccer head coach.

The former Stevenson standout went on to be a four-year varsity player at Lake Forest College where after graduation he also served time as an assistant coach.

Before moving to Elk Grove, he spent five years at Zion-Benton High school as an assistant varsity coach, helping lead the program to the best record in school history.

Stavropoulos says he's excited to take his years of playing, officiating, and coaching experience to the program.

"Soccer has always been a major part of my life," he said in a news release provided by Elk Grove. "In my years as a player, coach and a fan I have always considered myself a student of the game. I'm excited for this opportunity to use the knowledge that I've gained in my years to turn Elk Grove boys soccer into a program to be reckoned with. We will be a tight-knit group of hard-working, disciplined young men that play a team-oriented style of soccer which the Elk Grove community will be proud to come out and support."

Grenadiers boys athletic director Terry Beyna is looking forward to his leadership.

"As our next head boys soccer coach, Alex will bring energy, enthusiasm, knowledge, and passion for the game of soccer to our program. I look for him to be a great influence on the young men in our program.

"We are excited to watch Alex work to bring the program to the next level," said Bob Murphy, assistant principal for student activities. "I've been fortunate to watch Alex coach our under-levels for the past few years and I've been incredibly impressed with the manner in which he communicates with his players and his style of teaching. He deserves this opportunity and is definitely ready for it."