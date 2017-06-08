Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/8/2017 10:54 AM

This week's girls soccer Top 20

Girls soccer

Team Comment

1. Barrington (28-1-0) Ranked 1st in nation by USA Today/NSCAA

2. Downers North (20-4-2) First state finals appearance

3. St. Charles North (19-1-3) Wahlberg, Rydberg just too good

4. Geneva (21-2-1) Best Vikings squad in more than a decade

5. Naperville North (20-3-3) Recorded a school-record 20 shutouts

6. Warren (21-2-2) Playoff run stopped by Barrington

7. Metea Valley (16-4-4) Eriksen-Russo was tremendous

8. Fremd (15-5-1) Leonard, Stone part of great senior group

9. Neuqua Valley (12-4-4) Gareis was amazing

10. Lake Zurich (18-6-0) Kubin scored 30 school-record goals

11. Wheaton Acad. (21-6-0) Class 2A runner-up

12. Conant (13-7-1) Mazurek will be back in 2018

13. Burlington Cent. (25-3-2) The first of many trips to state?

14. Wauconda (18-1-1) Lost to Prairie Ridge in 2A sectional final

15. Batavia (14-4-2) Bulldogs will miss Maris, Scara

16. St. Viator (9-7-2) Will build around GK Johnston

17. Libertyville (10-6-1) Season ended in sectional semifinals

18. Hinsdale South (18-5-3) Allowed only 11 goals this season

19. St. Charles East (10-5-6) Won a regional despite setbacks

20. Naperville Central (11-8-4) Avery's defense was key

