Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 6/8/2017 3:58 PM

Cubs' Addison Russell denies abuse allegations

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Major League Baseball has said it will look into allegations of domestic abuse against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to USA Today.

    Major League Baseball has said it will look into allegations of domestic abuse against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to USA Today.
    AP File Photo/Gene J. Puskar

 
Daily Herald Report

Major League Baseball has said it is looking into allegations of domestic abuse against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

While not characterizing the action as an investigation, MLB vice-president Patrick Courtney told Daily Herald sports writer Bruce Miles that "we are looking into the situation."

Russell issued the following statement Thursday afternoon: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," said Russell. "For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

About 30 minutes later, the Cubs issued this statement.

"Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell. We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the Commissioner's Office as it gathers pertinent facts. Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter."

The allegation of abuse is based on social media posts by a person who claimed to be a friend of Russell's wife, Melissa.

Russell, 23, is in his third season with the Cubs. He and Melissa have a child born last August, and Russell also has another child from a previous relationship.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account