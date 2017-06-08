Cubs' Addison Russell denies abuse allegations

Major League Baseball has said it will look into allegations of domestic abuse against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to USA Today. AP File Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Major League Baseball has said it is looking into allegations of domestic abuse against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

While not characterizing the action as an investigation, MLB vice-president Patrick Courtney told Daily Herald sports writer Bruce Miles that "we are looking into the situation."

Russell issued the following statement Thursday afternoon: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful," said Russell. "For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

About 30 minutes later, the Cubs issued this statement.

"Last night, we were made aware of a serious claim posted on social media about Addison Russell. We reached out to Major League Baseball and, following the protocol established by MLB, will fully cooperate with the Commissioner's Office as it gathers pertinent facts. Addison will not be in uniform tonight to allow him to work through this matter."

The allegation of abuse is based on social media posts by a person who claimed to be a friend of Russell's wife, Melissa.

Russell, 23, is in his third season with the Cubs. He and Melissa have a child born last August, and Russell also has another child from a previous relationship.