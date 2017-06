Chicago Bandits select assistant coach

Annie Smith will join the Chicago Bandits as an assistant coach for the remainder of the 2017 season, officials announced Thursday.

"She's got plenty of experience at the collegiate game and we're looking forward to her joining us," general manager Toni Calmeyn said.

A 1995 graduate of Grinnell College, Smith also has held coaching positions at Georgia Southern, Mississippi State and Missouri.