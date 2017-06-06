Cubs give dominating performance in win over Marlins

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right and Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto watch Rizzo's three-run home run, also scoring Kris Bryant and Jon Jay, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs righted themselves pretty quickly on a pair of fronts Tuesday night.

Just as they did in a 10-2 victory over the Miami Marlins, things finally may be coming together for the Cubs in the season as a whole.

Starting pitcher Jake Arrieta overcame a 34-pitch first inning, and Cubs bats broke out in a big way beginning in the fifth inning, as they scored 4 runs, following it up with 6 more in the seventh.

When all the calculations were done, it added up to a fifth victory in a row, moving the Cubs to 30-27, keeping them in a virtual tie for first place with Milwaukee in the National League Central.

A team that raised "concern" by being "overly dependent" on the home run hit 5 doubles, 2 by Jason Heyward. Speaking of home runs, Anthony Rizzo had a pretty important 3-run laser to right field in the fifth inning.

Arrieta settled in nicely, retiring 16 in a row from the end of the first inning into the sixth to run his record to 6-4. He worked 6 innings of 2-hit ball, giving up 2 runs.

Speaking of concern, one of the talking points of the first third of the season was about the drop in velocity on Arrieta's fastball.

Yes, there is some truth to that, but Arrieta found a few more mph Tuesday night, and he's been able to pitch around the drop of velocity.

"We're not talking about a whole lot of difference," said manager Joe Maddon. "I still see a lot of 92-93 (mph) and the 94 compared to 93. 94, 95 maybe. It's still significant velocity. It's not like he's just flipping it up there. The biggest thing for me, I'll take what they call the effective velocity, throwing it where he wants to throw it. Those numbers play.

"If he's able to command that thing where he wants to, those numbers absolutely play. He's got a really good curveball. Nobody even talks enough about it. He's got great curveball. The cutter-slider was a big thing a couple years ago talking about the spin on it, which has become as popular as launch angles, etc. I like his curveball. And I think the changeup's developing. He's got four above-average pitches. He just needs to command his fastball at any velocity and he'll be very successful."

There were some 94s on the board Tuesday, as Arrieta struck out five and threw 100 pitches on the night.

Cubs batters chased Marlins lefty Jeff Locke in the fifth, on Rizzo's homer and Heyward's hard-hit double.

They finished it off against the Miami bullpen in the seventh, sending 10 men to the plate. Heyward, Javier Baez and Jon Jay had big doubles in the inning as Maddon went with a different lineup look. He had Jay batting first and shortstop Addison Russell ninth.

