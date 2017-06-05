Softball: Marist ends West Aurora's best season

West Aurora got the start it wanted against Marist in the Class 4A Sandburg supersectional Monday, taking a 1-0 lead with ace Hannah Beatus in the circle.

Marist didn't hit Beatus all that hard, but the RedHawks were effective at using their speed and coming through with the clutch hit. That was the difference in a 4-1 victory, ending West Aurora's winningest season at 31-8.

The RedHawks (25-7) advance to the state semifinals against Lincoln-Way East on Friday in East Peoria.

Marist scored in the bottom of the third to tie the game 1-1, then plated the winning runs in the fifth. Both rallies were started by slap hits from No. 9 batter Brianna Brown as the RedHawks showed what speed can do in softball.

"I'm used to playing those tough slappers," Beatus said. "One of the things you have to focus on is trying to force weak contact so your defense can help you behind you. They hit the ball hard on the ground, they executed on that. Their slappers were great."

Brown's hits made up for her error early in the game. Gab Drager doubled in the second inning and scored when Brown, playing center field, dropped a fly ball off the bat of Gabi Nilles.

West Aurora almost made it 2-0 in the second. Grace Hunger doubled, took third on an error and tried to score on Faith Pokryfke's slow roller to third.

But Marist was able to throw Hunger out at the plate by a step, then the Blackhawks didn't get another hit against Angela Zedak until a 1-out single from Beatus in the seventh.

Zedak, a sophomore who improved to 19-5, struck out 8, walked 3 and gave up no earned runs, relying on an effective change.

"I was practicing days before with my dad just working on that changeup," Hunger said. "I think she has such a fast motion and the ball comes out so slow it's hard to adjust. It's hard to lay off."

Brown led off the bottom of the third beating out a slap to third. She took second on a bunt and scored on Zedak's 2-out single to left.

Brown again got Marist going in the fifth, chopping a single into center. Beatus fanned leadoff hitter Alexis Rogers on a 3-2 pitch for the second out, but a walk and hit batter loaded the bases for Lexi Voss, who lined a single to center to plate two runs for a 3-1 lead.

"They are a pretty quick team," West Aurora coach Randy Hayslett said. "They did a good job when they slapped the ball. They are very quick on the basepaths. We knew they were going to be a solid team. Their bottom of the order was quick."

West Aurora, who came from behind in the past 10 days for postseason wins over Oswego East, Yorkville and Downers Grove North, mounted one last rally in the seventh.

Nilles drew a 1-out walk, Beatus singled and Hunger reached on an error to load the bases with 2 outs for Kallie Rundle, who lined out softly to third base -- the final out in a memorable season that saw the Blackhawks win conference, regional and sectional championships.

"It's hard ending the season like this but we couldn't ask for a better season," Hunger said.

Beatus struck out 9, walked 1 and allowed 7 hits. She finished 15-3 this year after wining 18 games as a sophomore and 14 her junior year. She'll pitch next year at Grand Valley State.

"I get to look back these past four years and I think it's amazing where this program has come from," Beatus said. "It's crazy how things can transform. This has been one of my favorite teams to play on of all time. It's been an honor getting to wear the Blackhawks jersey."

Abby Rosynek added 2 hits for Marist.

"The second time through the lineup they made small adjustments and got the job done," Marist coach Colleen Biebel said. "We knew going into this game it was going to be a low-scoring game."