Maddon shuns 'set lineup' in Cubs win

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. (5) is greeted by Javier Baez (9) after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

For those longing for the Cubs to go to a "set lineup," manager Joe Maddon has a message for you: It ain't happening.

Instead, Maddon will continue to mix and match his pieces.

"It's always been an amusing thing, where people are always concerned about a 'set lineup,'" Maddon said before Monday night's 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. "I think it's better to do it this way. I think it keeps people fresher for the entire season. When you get them on the right guy, they have a better chance to be successful. For a variety of different reasons, folks, all those people out there worried about a set lineup, please, it's not necessary."

The so-called set lineup is pretty much a thing of the past in all of baseball for many reasons. Advanced analytics have empowered teams with the tools to know who hits whom well and who doesn't. Maddon also is big on resting his players.

In the Cubs' case, they're also a deep enough team to be able to have more than one option at several positions.

Case in point: In Sunday night's 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, rookie Ian Happ started in center field and hit a pair of home runs.

On Monday, Happ found himself on the bench as Maddon made good on his promise to find Albert Almora Jr. some playing time by starting him in center.

Almora homered off former Cub Dan Straily in the fourth inning to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. Kris Bryant homered into the teeth of a cool, 17-mph north wind in the first to put the Cubs ahead 2-0.

The Cubs' core of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras plays on most days, and that's about as "set" as the Cubs get.

"If you just move one or two guys, all of a sudden, it's not a set lineup," Maddon said. "Primarily, the core of that group is still intact. It's been intact almost the whole season. We have to get other people involved. I had this set up the day before. Actually before Happ hit the 2 home runs yesterday, I had this set up for the day this way. So regardless of what Happ did yesterday, Almora was still going to play today. It's just based on their pitcher. A lot of it has to do with Straily."

The Cubs got what they could reasonably have expected from their own starting pitcher, Eddie Butler. He worked 5⅔ innings, giving up a run in the sixth before Maddon went to Mike Montgomery. Butler gave up 3 hits while walking one and striking out four. Montgomery went the rest of the way for a save.