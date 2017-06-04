Cubs feeling good after another win over Cards

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, right, celebrates with Albert Almora Jr., after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, center, celebrates with Ben Zobrist, left, and Jason Heyward after the Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 in a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Is that good feeling coming back to the Cubs again?

Maybe.

Manager Joe Maddon says he can sense it all around him. And the Cubs may have brought it all the way back Sunday night with a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to give them a sweep of the three-game series and put them back over .500 at 28-27. Rookie Ian Happ was the hitting star, with a pair of home runs, including a 3-run blast in the fourth inning.

The good feelings may even have started during the depths of the recent 0-6 road trip to the West Coast.

"There has been a little mindset change," said starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who was without his command Sunday and lasted only 4 innings. "I don't know what to attribute it to, honestly. The guys kind of got together and talked amongst ourselves, and I think maybe there's just that team confidence back. Everybody's just a little more relaxed, focused on ourselves. That's just what we needed to get back to and play our brand of baseball."

Right fielder Jason Heyward, author of the famous "rain-delay meeting" in Game 7 of last year's World Series, said last week's get together in San Diego was "chill."

"You just want to hear each other," said Heyward, who made a diving catch in Sunday's first inning and got himself caught in a rundown to allow the go-ahead run to score in the seventh. "What have we got, guys? If somebody's got something off the field bothering him, on the field, whatever. Who knows? You just want to check in and get on the same page because regardless of what our coaches tell us, regardless of whatever kind of work you put in, if you're not on the same page as a team, it's not going to go anywhere."

Happ lined a solo homer in the third to give the Cubs' a 1-0 lead before the Cardinals scored 4 in the fourth off Hendricks. Happ's 3-run blow keyed a 5-run response in the bottom of the inning.

"Awesome, awesome moment," the rookie said. "These fans are unbelievable, the energy in the stadium is great."

The Cardinals tied the game with 2 in the sixth before the Cubs got the eventual game-winner in the seventh on Jon Jay's pinch single to score Anthony Rizzo from second. Heyward, who was on first base, sensed a close play at the plate, so he drew the throw from the outfield and got caught in a rundown long enough for Rizzo to score.

For Maddon, he said he began sensing the shift in feelings Friday, when the Cubs won to begin the sweep.

"The best way I can tell you or describe it is I can feel the difference in the dugout," he said. "I thought it the first day here. You saw the two games we've played over the first two days are more familiar. Pitching's been really good. We've caught the ball and made some really good plays. Haven't killed the ball offensively. We've had some really good at-bats.

"The believability is in the dugout."