Schwarber's slam lifts Cubs past Cardinals

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, right, celebrates with Willson Contreras, left, and Jon Jay after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago. Associated Press

Kyle Schwarber was the Chicago Cubs' No. 9 hitter Saturday.

He made the most of being at the bottom of the order as he hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally the Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Schwarber's slam came off Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake.

Entering the game, Schwarber was batting just .163, but the Cubs have been sticking with him. Manager Joe Maddon batted Schwarber seventh in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Cardinals but said he didn't like the look.

Jon Lester was the Cubs' starting pitcher Saturday, and he gave up a pair of runs in the first inning before settling down.

The Cubs got a run back in the third on a leadoff homer by Javier Baez. St. Louis went ahead 3-1 in the sixth on a homer by Yadier Molina.

In the Cubs' seventh, Jason Heyward singled with one out and went to third on a single by Willson Contreras. Baez struck out, and pinch hitter Jon Jay was grazed by a pitch, loading the bases.

Schwarber then picked on a first pitch and went opposite field, sending the ball into the left-center field bleachers.