Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 6/2/2017 10:37 PM

Girls soccer: Herr's goal helps Barrington past Downers Grove North

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Barrington's Michayla Herr scores the only goal of the game on a header past Downers Grove North's Francesca Marconi and goalie Grace Stevenson on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's Michayla Herr scores the only goal of the game on a header past Downers Grove North's Francesca Marconi and goalie Grace Stevenson on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's girls soccer team starts to celebrate its 1-0 win over Downers Grove North on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's girls soccer team starts to celebrate its 1-0 win over Downers Grove North on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Michayla Herr is hugged by teammates, including Sophia Spinell, after scoring her first-half goal against Downers Grove North on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's Michayla Herr is hugged by teammates, including Sophia Spinell, after scoring her first-half goal against Downers Grove North on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Sophia Spinell and Downers Grove North's Olivia Bull battle for position Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's Sophia Spinell and Downers Grove North's Olivia Bull battle for position Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Jackie Batliner and Downers Grove North's Carissa Mysliwiec battle in front of the net Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's Jackie Batliner and Downers Grove North's Carissa Mysliwiec battle in front of the net Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Ellie Stodola gets position on Downers Grove North's Olivia Bull on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's Ellie Stodola gets position on Downers Grove North's Olivia Bull on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Tina Teik holds off Downers Grove North's Francesca Marconi on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's Tina Teik holds off Downers Grove North's Francesca Marconi on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Downers Grove North goalkeeper Grace Stevenson slaps the ball away from the net as Barrington's Haley Tausend tries for a header Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Downers Grove North goalkeeper Grace Stevenson slaps the ball away from the net as Barrington's Haley Tausend tries for a header Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Anna Brodjian and Downers Grove North's Olivia Bull charge after the ball on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's Anna Brodjian and Downers Grove North's Olivia Bull charge after the ball on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Michayla Herr takes a shot against Downers Grove North on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington's Michayla Herr takes a shot against Downers Grove North on Friday in the Class 3A state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington celebrates its 1-0 win over Downers Grove North on Friday in the Class 3A girls soccer state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.

      Barrington celebrates its 1-0 win over Downers Grove North on Friday in the Class 3A girls soccer state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
By Mike Garofola
Daily Herald Correspondent

Michayla Herr scored the only goal in an engrossing Class 3A girls soccer state semifinal Friday night in Naperville as Barrington (27-1) denied Downers Grove North 1-0.

The outcome puts the Fillies in the state championship game for the first time since 2006. They will face New Trier (24-2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium on the campus of North Central College in a rematch of a regular-season contest in which Barrington defeated the reigning state champion Trevians 1-0.

"We had to grind that one out tonight, but the girls deserve to be in the final tomorrow night," said Fillies coach Ryan Stengren, who watched his club stand firm a hard-working, feisty Trojans team which will play for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday against Collinsville. "(Downers) didn't create much through the run of play, but they really came at us all night long and played the way you would expect any team to play who has gotten this far."

After stepping out to a sharply choreographed opening quarter-hour display which spanned the entire area of the Trojans (20-3-2), Herr drove her header of a Sophia Spinell serve into the back of the net in the seventh minute.

"That first goal was big, but Downers didn't back down after we scored," said Spinell, who recorded her 26th assist of the season after turning around her defender to find space and time to deliver a marvelous helper to her teammate.

The Trojans regained their composure after conceding the Herr strike. And although Downers Grove North was unable to put anything of quality at Fillies keeper Samantha Schmitz, it consistently put balls in over the top while going into tackles and 50-50s with plenty of force.

"They played the counter really well with diagonal balls and tried to put us under as much as they could, but it was their keeper who kept them in the game tonight," said Barrington's Haley Tausend, who joined back-line mates Jackie Batliner, Kayla Keck and Madi Rosen in staying composed to help Schmitz notch her 20th shutout of the season.

Schmitz's counterpart, Grace Stevenson, was brilliant when called upon during a sequence in which the Fillies could have easily extended their advantage.

An acrobatic save by Stevenson denied Anna Brodjian at 30 minutes when the senior was put through by Batliner. Two minutes later, Stevenson stopped a point-blank attempt by Herr off a Spinell serve to the spot.

Stevenson continued to frustrate the Fillies chances when again she turned around another close-range blast from Brodjian.

Junior Lauren Caffe was a box-to-box warrior from the opening whistle, defending, winning balls and helping run the Fillies' attack from the middle of the park. Meanwhile, Barrington sophomore Ashley Prell provided constant pace and energy to help keep Downers Grove North on edge in its own end.

"We did what we had to do tonight to win, and right now, that's what it is all about," said Stengren.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account