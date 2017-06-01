Cougars complete sweep of Burlington

Led by the come-from-behind heroics of slugger Mark Karaviotis, the Kane County Cougars (30-22) notched a three-game series sweep over the Burlington Bees (20-31). With Thursday's 10-4 victory, the Cougars finish the homestand with a 5-2 record and an active four-game win streak.

For the first time in the series, the Cougars scored before Burlington, striking in the first inning for a single tally. After Ben Deluzio led off the inning on a base hit, he came around on three balks from right-handed starter Erik Manoah (1-3).

But Burlington retorted with a pair of runs in the top of the second frame to take the advantage against southpaw Mack Lemieux (0-1). The Bees strung together 3 straight hits to start the inning with RBI from Brennan Morgan and Sam McDonnell.

The lead for Burlington was short-lived as the Cougars tied it up in the home half of the second. After Luis Silverio and Luis Basabe drew walks, Alexis Olmeda slammed a base hit up the middle sending in the quick-footed Basabe.

Burlington took the lead in the fifth inning, but the Cougars stormed back in the home half of the seventh. With 2 outs against one of the league's top relievers, right-hander Jackson Zarubin (3-1), the Cougars received base hits from Anfernee Grier and Marcus Wilson. With the sucker punch, Karaviotis delivered a double down the right field line as the Cougars went up, 4-3. Those go-ahead tallies gave Zarubin the loss.

From there, the Cougars poured it on against the Burlington bullpen. With six more tallies in the eighth, Wilson and Fernery Ozuna recorded RBI, as the Cougars took advantage of 3 walks and 3 Bees errors.

Of note, Lemieux also notched his best start of the year in the no-decision. Lemieux finished with five innings on as many hits with three runs allowed (one earned) and a strikeout. Also out of the bullpen, right-hander Tyler Mark (3-1) was outstanding earning the win. Mark finished with three scoreless innings on no hits and a strikeout.