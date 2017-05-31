*
Softball scoreboard: Wednesday, May 31, results
*
Class 4A sectional semifinals
At New Trier
warren 8, palatine 6
Palatine 20 301 0 --6-11-0
Warren 011 600 x --8-10-3
2B: Pal: Grossman, Selleck. HR: War: Jiminez, Britton.
WP: Britton; LP: Dick.
*
At St. Charles East
st. charles north 5, conant 2
St. Charles North 000 410 0 --5-10-0
Conant 000 001 1 --2- 9-1
2B: StCN: Webb; Con: McCarthy, Nallen. 3B: Con: Szwed.
HR: StCN: Moberg; Con: Grzelak.
WP: Waslawski; LP: Gadomski.
*
at Bolingbrook
Downers Grove North 5, Plainfield North 4
Downers North 020 200 01 --5-13-1
Plainfield North 030 100 00 --4-12-2
2B: DGN: Bernhard, Christ, Varsberg 2. 3B: PN: Miller. WP: Rodriguez LP: Thompson.
*
at Hinsdale South
Lyons 3, Richards 0
*
At Huntley
barrington 10, belvidere north 3
*
At Niles North
lane tech 8, leyden 6
*
at Bolingbrook
Downers North 5, Plainfield North 4 (8 inn.)
*
Class 3A
at Sterling
Kaneland 10, Belvidere 5
Belvidere 202 000 1 -5-7-5
Kaneland 003 205 x -10-8-0
2B: B -- Rodriguez; WP: Erickson (8-3); LP: Gibbons.
*
at St. Francis
Montini 5, Fenwick 3
Fenwick 001 020 0 --3-6-1
Montini 001 301 X --5-9-3
2B: F: Sherwood, Cairo, Tucek. HR: M: Cuchran. WP: Clifton (18-6) LP: Tucek.
*
at Antioch
GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 11, RICHMOND-BURTON 1 (6 inn.)
Richmond-Burton 010 000 --1-2-2
Grayslake Central 102 701 --11-9-2
2B: GC: Buerger, Koshy.
HR: GC: Smigielski 2.
WP: Radke; LP: Schwegel.