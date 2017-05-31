Breaking News Bar
 
Softball scoreboard: Wednesday, May 31, results

Class 4A sectional semifinals

At New Trier

warren 8, palatine 6

Palatine 20 301 0 --6-11-0

Warren 011 600 x --8-10-3

2B: Pal: Grossman, Selleck. HR: War: Jiminez, Britton.

WP: Britton; LP: Dick.

*

At St. Charles East

st. charles north 5, conant 2

St. Charles North 000 410 0 --5-10-0

Conant 000 001 1 --2- 9-1

2B: StCN: Webb; Con: McCarthy, Nallen. 3B: Con: Szwed.

HR: StCN: Moberg; Con: Grzelak.

WP: Waslawski; LP: Gadomski.

*

at Bolingbrook

Downers Grove North 5, Plainfield North 4

Downers North 020 200 01 --5-13-1

Plainfield North 030 100 00 --4-12-2

2B: DGN: Bernhard, Christ, Varsberg 2. 3B: PN: Miller. WP: Rodriguez LP: Thompson.

*

at Hinsdale South

Lyons 3, Richards 0

*

At Huntley

barrington 10, belvidere north 3

*

At Niles North

lane tech 8, leyden 6

*

Class 3A

at Sterling

Kaneland 10, Belvidere 5

Belvidere 202 000 1 -5-7-5

Kaneland 003 205 x -10-8-0

2B: B -- Rodriguez; WP: Erickson (8-3); LP: Gibbons.

*

at St. Francis

Montini 5, Fenwick 3

Fenwick 001 020 0 --3-6-1

Montini 001 301 X --5-9-3

2B: F: Sherwood, Cairo, Tucek. HR: M: Cuchran. WP: Clifton (18-6) LP: Tucek.

*

at Antioch

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 11, RICHMOND-BURTON 1 (6 inn.)

Richmond-Burton 010 000 --1-2-2

Grayslake Central 102 701 --11-9-2

2B: GC: Buerger, Koshy.

HR: GC: Smigielski 2.

WP: Radke; LP: Schwegel.

