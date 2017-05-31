Mike McGraw breaks down the NBA Finals

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers, from left, Kevin Love, LeBron James, Kyle Korver and Iman Shumpert celebrate a basket during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Boston. This was the seventh straight time that LeBron James advanced to the NBA Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives against Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Cleveland.

FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) has his shot blocked by Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, in San Antonio. Truth be told, Golden State's coach wasn't sure the Warriors needed Kevin Durant. Don Nelson thought the Warriors needed Greg Oden. That was 10 years ago, after months leading up to the heavily hyped draft in which the Oden-Durant debate raged throughout basketball. And now, as Durant leads the league's most potent team into the NBA Finals while Oden is long gone from the NBA spotlight, it's easy to forget that a lot of people agreed with Nelson.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Monday, May 22, 2017, in San Antonio.

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) soars to the basket over Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, left, and center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Boston. As James and the Cavaliers prepare to face the Golden State Warriors and their collection of All-Stars in the NBA Finals, he is leaning on the experience he has had in previous postseason matchups against great San Antonio and Boston teams.

FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. While there have been 14 rematches in NBA Finals history, this year's meeting between LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors will be the first trilogy in league history.

Here's a glance at the matchups for the NBA Finals, which tips off on Thursday night in Oakland, California.

Golden State (67-15) vs. Cleveland (51-31)

Season series: 1-1

Game 1: Thursday, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Repetitive edge: These teams will face off for the third straight year in the Finals. There have been 14 Finals rematches in NBA history, but this is the first time the same teams squared off three times in a row. This is also the seventh consecutive Finals appearance for LeBron James, including his years in Miami.

Extra rest: Golden State is undefeated in this year's playoffs at 12-0, while Cleveland lost just once to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals. With all the rest between series, both teams should be feeling healthy and at full strength.

History lesson: It's easy to think Golden State won in 2015, then led 3-1 in last year's Finals before Draymond Green got suspended, so after adding former MVP Kevin Durant, the Warriors should be overwhelming favorites. Keep in mind, though, Cleveland was short-handed two years ago. Kevin Love missed most of the playoffs after dislocating his shoulder in Round 1, and Kyrie Irving was knocked out of the '15 Finals in Game 1 with a knee injury. At full strength, the Cavs have been competitive.

Get a hand up: While both teams are loaded with scorers, evidence suggests Golden State is a better defensive team. The Warriors led the NBA in the regular season in defensive field-goal percentage (Cleveland ranked 16th). Likewise in the playoffs, Golden State is forcing opponents to shoot 41.6 percent from the field, while the Cavs defense is at 45 percent. If defense becomes a factor, the Warriors have an edge.

Best on floor: James is averaging 32.5 points in this playoff run, second-best in his career behind his 35.3-point average in 2009. James is shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range, and both of those numbers are playoff career-highs. So LeBron is rolling at age 32. Golden State's Steph Curry hit his stride late in the season when Durant went down with a knee injury. Curry is averaging 28.6 points and shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range, both playoff career-highs. Durant is averaging 25.2 points during the postseason.

Need some Love: As mentioned, Love didn't play in the '15 Finals and was barely a factor last year, averaging 7.3 points. Lately, he's had a hot hand. Love averaged 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and shot 54 percent from 3-point range in the East finals. The Cavs need a good showing from Love to help even up the star power.

Possible X-factors: For Golden State, it could be backup center Javale McGee. He's not blocking many shots, but three times during the playoffs he's had more points than minutes played. And he's shooting 74 percent from the field. For Cleveland, it's not Kyle Korver, but Channing Frye who has been the best from long range, shooting 52.6 percent.

Outlook: The Cavaliers have the talent to pull off a victory, but they'll need multiple members of the supporting cast to become difference-makers. As long as Golden State's Big Four stays on the floor, the Warriors should have too much firepower and motivation to be denied.

Prediction: Warriors in 6.

NBA Finals schedule

Thursday: G1 at Warriors, 8 p.m., ABC 7

Sunday: G2 at Warriors, 7 p.m., ABC 7

Wednesday: G3 at Cavs, 8 p.m., ABC 7

June 9: G4 at Cavs, 8 p.m., ABC 7

June 12: G5* at Warriors, 8 p.m., ABC 7

June 15: G6* at Cavs, 8 p.m., ABC 7

June 18: G7* at Warriors, 8 p.m., ABC 7

* If necessary