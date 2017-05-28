Cougars can't hang on in extras

After taking a lead in the first half of the game, the Kane County Cougars (26-22) could not hold on as the game went to extra innings in a 5-2 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (29-21). The Cougars have now clinched a losing record against the first place Kernels in the first half of the season. The Cougars will now play for a series split on Monday afternoon.

Both teams posted early offense, scoring runs in the first inning. Against right-hander Curtis Taylor (0-4), the Kernels posted a single run on back-to-back knocks. Lewin Diaz started it off with a two-out single. And Diaz came home to score on a double to right-center from Jaylin Davis.

But the Cougars answered to take the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Getting to Dom Carlini (2-3), Ben Deluzio started off the offense with a sharp single. He later stole second and was plated on an RBI groundout off the bat of Marcus Wilson, his team leading 27th RBI of the season. The second tally came on a base running stunt. With runners on first and third, Ramon Hernandez executed a fake steal, getting in a rundown long enough for Mark Karaviotis to score from third base.

But in the fifth, the Kernels tied the game at two a piece. Facing Taylor in his final frame, the Kernels received an RBI double from Aaron Whitefield, preceded by a base hit from Caleb Hamilton.

For much of the night, the Cougars were graced by a great start from Taylor. In his most effective outing of 2017, Taylor went five innings on 5 hits, 2 runs, with a career high 8 strikeouts on just one free pass.

The game came down to a battle of the bullpens. In the eighth and ninth innings, the Kernels twice came close to scoring the go-ahead run. But right-hander Tommy Eveld (1-0) managed to strand runners in the scoring position to keep the game locked at two.

In extra innings, the Kernels struck for three go-ahead runs in the top of the 10th against losing right-hander Kevin Ginkel (0-1). Despite only getting one hit, the Kernels loaded the bases after a hit batter, intentional walk, and another walk. Ginkel then hit Whitefield with the bases loaded for the first run. And Ariel Montensino's base hit scored the next pair.