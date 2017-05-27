Softball: West Aurora rallies past Oswego East

West Aurora's softball team came from behind to win a regional championship on its own field Saturday, beating Oswego East 7-4.

All season coach Randy Hayslett has told his team if they score 3 runs they will win. Against the hard-hitting Wolves, he upped that number.

"I said in the second inning, first team to five wins," Hayslett said. "That proved to be prophetic."

Gabi Nilles delivered the big blow, slapping a 2-run double to right field to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Hannah Beatus went 3-for-4 and added a pair of 2-out, run-scoring hits. West Aurora had 13 hits in the game.

"We hit pretty well," Hayslett said.

Beatus earned the win, holding Oswego East's No. 2 through 4 hitters to an 0-for-10 day. She allowed 5 hits and struck out 15 to improve to 13-2.

No. 4 seed West Aurora (29-7) will play No. 9 Yorkville (17-14) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 4A Bolingbrook sectional semifinals. The Blackhawks defeated the Foxes 7-2 earlier this season.