Chicago Cubs hitters going through period of adjustment

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey walks off the mound at the end of the fourth inning after giving up a run to the Los Angeles Dodgers during a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 27, 2017.

LOS ANGELES -- The young hitters on the Chicago Cubs are finding that the need for adjustments can strike at any time.

"I think with all the information that's disseminated these days, the league adjusts to you quickly, and it's your job to adjust back," said rookie Ian Happ, one of those young players.

Happ has cooled considerably since coming up from the minor leagues two weeks and stinging the ball.

Cubs hitters, both young and veteran, have come up empty so far this weekend at Dodger Stadium. After getting shut out 4-0 on 2 hits Friday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs went quietly again Saturday, falling 5-0 while picking up 3 hits.

Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey gave up a run in the fourth inning and 4 more in the fifth as the Dodgers sent nine men to the plate.

Happ has limited major-league time, and he's in the first stages of making adjustments at the plate.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who opened the season as the team's leadoff hitter, entered Saturday 10-for-67 in May. Shortstop Addison Russell, who has been in the league since 2015, was 9-for-64 in may heading into Saturday's game.

Other hitters have endured their ups and downs as well.

"The thing is, when you struggle in the major leagues, that's the more difficult struggle to overcome," manager Joe Maddon said. "But it's necessary. And it's a part of their development. What we need to do as a staff when they struggle is support.

"You talk to them and try to recognize or identify. What is the struggle? What is the problem right here? It's right here (mentally). It's not adjust my stance. No, no, no. What are you thinking right now? Hitters are normally swinging at balls and taking strikes, and they're normally fouling off their pitch when they're not going well.

"Occasionally it may be physical adjustment to be made. More than anything, it's a mental adjustment that needs to be made. You've got to stay with it, man. It is so interesting to be able to work with this group every day."

Russell and third baseman Kris Bryant were rookies when the Cubs went to the National League championship series in 2015. They played key roles in the World Series championship last year.

But to hear Maddon tell it, that doesn't mean players such as Russell won't take a step backward and find it necessary to adjust.

"World Series, yes," Maddon said. "NLCS the year before, nobody even talks about that. They're real novices at that point, and Addison was actually injured for that. I feel very fortunate to be able to work with these guys every day, because as a developmental guy, man, there's so much room for growth with a lot of these people yet."

After being completely stymied by Dodgers lefty Alex Wood on Friday, the Cubs got very little started against right-hander Brandon McCarthy on Saturday.

Lackey, coming off a 5-inning, 5-run performance in Monday's loss to the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, worked 5 and gave up 5 against the Dodgers and saw his ERA rise from 4.82 to 5.18.

