Geneva's Dau, Kuehl take their game to the next level; Huntley's Anikamadu legs out the sprints

CHARLESTON -- The friendly rivalry between Geneva seniors Tyler Dau and Brian Kuehl has reached another level. The state level.

In the Class 3A preliminaries of the 123rd boys track state finals, Friday at Eastern Illinois University, Kuehl ran the fastest 800-meter time of the day to win his heat in 1 minute, 53.77 seconds. Four events later Dau won his heat of the 1,600 at 4:17.86 to reach Saturday's finals in that event.

Kuehl said he was "destined" to reach the finals after being denied last year.

"Our four-by-eight (3,200 relay of Kuehl, Scott Creger, Cole Montgomery and Dau) got through earlier today, that was a big surprise with that," Kuehl said. "Just the momentum from that raced pushed me through."

In a way, Kuehl's race helped Dau earn one of 12 positions into Saturday's 3A 1,600 field.

"My teammate won the prelims of the 800 and I wanted to beat him," Dau said. "Obviously I can't 'beat him,' but I can tie him. We love each other, no hard feelings with each other. We just want to beat each other."

Huntley's Dubem Anikamadu beat a whole lot of people. The junior sprinter clocked 10.58 in the 100-meter dash, third-fastest in 3A, and returned to run the day's fastest 200 at 21.71 seconds. Those followed his anchor leg on Huntley's advancing 400 relay, with Melvin Aninagyei-Bonsu, Eric Mooney and Zach Tepper.

"Last year I was sixth in my (100-meter) heat, I didn't come close to qualifying. And now to be a state finalist, if feels amazing," said the 6-foot-2 Anikamadu. He attributed his success to a different "mindset" and off-season training. Stride length can't hurt.

"I feel like I have a great second half of my race, with my legs how long they are. It can definitely give me the advantage for the second part of the race," he said.

Batavia brought 25 athletes to Charleston, second to only Oak Park and Neuqua Valley in Class 3A. There was the inevitable falloff, but the Bulldogs advanced Sam Conger in the 110 hurdles, high jumpers Peter Rudelich and Jay Hunt, pole vaulter Nick Krella and their 800 and 1,600-meter relay squads.

Not bad for a team that had to practice at Rotolo Middle School while its own track was torn up. The 800 relay of Jordan Birkhaug, Hunt, Jeremiah Evers and Michael Stanley set a program record of 1:27.69 in the process.

"All the goals are met, so the sky's the limit now," Birkhaug said, though not all the goals are met.

"The best (Batavia's) ever placed is eighth," he said, "so we know we want to top that."

If West Aurora hits Saturday, the Blackhawks could rack up points. DaQuan Cross and defending high jump champion Cameron Donatlan each made the 6-foot-4 cutoff for Saturday's finals (as did St. Charles North's Peter Willis) and DaVion Cross' long jump of 23 feet, 11¼ inches leads 3A. Despite hurting a groin muscle during that event, DaVion Cross gutted out a triple jump of 47-2 that ranks third entering finals.

"It was scary there for a second," said Blackhawks coach Cortney Lamb. "We weren't sure he was going to make it."

Crystal Lake South's John Prus made it in the 800 with the sixth fastest time, of 1:55.46.

"I have speed but not insane speed, like a 1:49," said the senior. "For me it's about going out as hard as I can."

In Class 2A, Kaneland junior Clayton Hannula finished as hard as he could. Already advancing to the shot put finals with the third-farthest throw, 57 feet, 4¼ inches, Hannula seized the top discus spot on his last throw, 172-9.

In 2016 Hannula was "just kind of happy" to reach the discus finals, placing 11th. He's since added some growl.

"This year I came out, tried to be a real competitor toward people and tried to get my name out there, and then I came downstate and decided I would do this, not be that nervous little sophomore like last year," he said.

Hannula will be joined in finals by Knights teammates Danny Walker, the 2015 pole vault champion; and by Matt Richtman in the 1,600. Richtman also will run the 3,200 on Saturday.

"This is just a bonus," Richtman said. "My coach (in distance, Chad Clarey) likes to say it's icing on the cake."

Aurora Central Catholic advanced Brant Krpan in shot put and McKimmon Englehardt in the 300 hurdles. Burlington Central and Marmion advanced in the 3,200 relay, and Burlington Central added the 1,600 relay.

"Before the race we let everyone focus on what they need to do," said Burlington Central's Adam Kries, who along with Josh Teets ran on both Rockets relays. "We trust that they can do that themselves."

Marmion's Michael Ronzone advanced in the 1,600 at 4:21.47, and while Cadets teammate Seth Groom missed the 200 finals by .08 seconds he's in on high jump and brings the second longest triple jump and long jump marks into the 2A finals.

"So far we've had a good day," Groom said. "Hopefully we'll continue doing that tomorrow."