Strong pitching, 3 homers boost Cubs over Giants

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, second from left, celebrates with teammates from left, Addison Russell, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant, the Cubs' 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants after a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Eddie Butler delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Chicago.

First Jon Lester, then Kyle Hendricks and now Eddie Butler.

The Chicago Cubs' fifth starter took his turn at shutting down the opposition and did just that as the Cubs defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-1 at a surprisingly sunny Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon.

Butler did his best to follow-up the performances of both Lester and Hendricks and continued the recent success for Cubs starting pitching. Following his last start in which he lasted just three innings and had little control, Butler attacked the strike zone and allowing little to no solid contact in Thursday's afternoon contest.

The biggest turning point in the game came in the top of the fifth inning as a double, wild pitch and walk put runners on the corners with one out. Butler picked-off Denard Span at first and got out of the inning unscathed.

Butler earned his second win of the season by working 5 innings allowing 1 run on 4 hits, with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk. The lone run in the game for the Giants came in the first inning as first baseman Brandon Belt hit an RBI-double to give the Giants an early 1-0 lead.

The victory was just the second time this season Cubs starters have won three consecutive starts. The last time coming May 16-18 (Lackey, Hendricks, Lester).

The offense wasn't amazing, but the Cubs (9 hits on the day) backed up their starter with the long ball. Jason Heyward's sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Heyward's homer was his second in the past three games. Kris Bryant (first inning) and Ben Zobrist (sixth inning) both had solo shots.

The Cubs added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on three singles followed by a wild pitch by Giants reliever Josh Osich.

The Cubs are now a 9-0 when homering three times or more in a game.

Jeff Samardzija (1-6) took the loss, giving up only 6 hits and 3 runs through seven innings.

Next up is a West Coast road trip, starting with a return to Dodger Stadium for the first time since their 8-4 victory in Game 5 of the NLCS. Starter Jake Arrieta, who will take the ball for the Cubs on Friday, is coming off one of his best starts of 2017 against the Brewers on May 21.

