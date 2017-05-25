Chicago Bears sign former Pro Bowl ide receiver Victor Cruz

Wide receiver Victor Cruz helped the New York Giants win Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 over the New England Patriots. He has agreed to join the Chicago Bears this season. Associated Press/2012 file

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, right, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, team officials announced Thursday. Associated Press/2013 file

The Bears Thursday added another veteran to their crew of wide receivers when they agreed to terms with Victor Cruz on a one-year contract.

Cruz has played all six of his seasons with the New York Giants, who signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Massachusetts in 2010. He was one of the NFL's most productive receivers from 2011-13, when he caught 241 passes for 3,624 yards and 23 touchdowns. Following the 2011-12 regular season, he made the 2012 Pro Bowl and helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLVI. He also became known for his end zone salsa dance celebrations following touchdowns.

In an injury-plagued 2015 season (torn right patellar tendon), the 6-foot, 204-pound Cruz caught 23 passes for 337 yards and 1 touchdown in six games. The 30-year-old Cruz was nagged by a left calf injury most of last season but managed 39 catches for 556 yards and 1 touchdown.

He has had at least 1 reception of more than 60 yards in four of the previous five seasons and shares the record for longest reception with a 99-yard TD in 2011. Bears officials believe he still has some big-play ability.

Cruz joins a Bears wide receiver group that includes holdovers Cam Meredith, who was last year's leading receiver, 2015 first-round draft pick Kevin White, and Josh Bellamy. Veterans Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright were added in free agency in March.

