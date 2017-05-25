Boys track: IC's Rowell injured at state

CHARLESTON -- IC Catholic Prep boys track coach Bob Cronin proudly noted Jordan Rowell's legacy as a Knights athlete.

Unfortunately, while Rowell set the mark to beat in long jump in Thursday's preliminaries of the Class 1A track meet, he won't be able to seal that legacy on the track in Saturday's finals at Eastern Illinois University.

Running his heat of the 100-meter dash, the 190-pound senior pulled up with tightness in his right hamstring, which has bothered him throughout this outdoor season.

"Halfway through he just grabbed it and limped, or walked, the rest of the way through," Cronin said.

"When you're a well-muscled athlete these things happen," Cronin said.

Before the dash Rowell anchored the Knights' 400-meter relay, which placed second in its heat but was .10 seconds off the final qualifying time. Rowell did not return to run either the 400 or in the 800 relay, which the Knights also did not advance.

Rowell's first event was brilliant. After long jumps of 22 feet, 2 inches and 21-9, the Northern Illinois football recruit soared a personal-best 22-9¼ to lead all 12 qualifiers into Saturday's finals. The mark will carry over to Saturday, but Rowell needs to at least check in for the event.

If no competitor beats the mark, Rowell will win his first state title after running on two all-state relays with seven all-state finishes in sprints from 100-400 meters.

"Yeah, I hope so," Cronin said. "If not I hope he's able to give it a go."

Timothy Christian junior Xavier Ross missed out on the finals in his events, the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 200 dash.

"You know, I'm just thankful I made it to state in the first place. Next year, next year," Ross said. "I was happy I gave my all in each instance."

Likewise, Westmont junior Kyle Casper was shut out of his 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles bids, though Casper's time of 40.96 seconds in the 300 was exactly three seconds faster than his sectional time.

St. Edward senior Alec Uscila finished third in his heat of the 100 at 11:27 seconds but didn't reach the finals. Also out of Elgin, Westminster Christian junior Jason Yaccino ran the third-fastest time overall in the 800 prelims, at 1:57.96. Entering the race Yaccino was seeded 25th of 32 runners but on Thursday ran nearly six seconds faster than he did at sectional.