Softball: Kraemer blasts Kaneland past ACC

hello

It didn't take long for Kaneland to flip momentum in its favor Wednesday in the conclusion of the Class 3A regional semifinal against Aurora Central Catholic.

First, Aly Jesionowski escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second inning -- which is where the game resumed after being suspended by rain Tuesday -- by striking out Danielle Brown.

"Who else would we want up?" Aurora Central Catholic coach Tom Babyar said of the team's No. 3 hitter and ace pitcher. "It just didn't happen. It's softball."

The Knights quickly got on the board with an RBI single by Maddie Wheatley in its half of the second, then put the game away with a 3-run fifth on its way to an 6-3 victory.

No. 1 seed Kaneland (22-12-1) will play the winner of No. 4 Freeport and No. 6 Rosary for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

It was a rough start Tuesday for Jesionowski, who walked 5 in the second inning in terrible conditions, but she was back to her usual self Wednesday before Emilee Erickson pitched the final 2 innings.

"I knew our pitchers because yesterday was raining and bad, I knew Aly would do good," said Natalie Kraemer, who went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and 2 RBI. "I knew Aly would pick up her game."

Trailing 2-1, Morgan Weber led off the bottom of the third with a bloop single and scored on Donni Sommesi's RBI triple. Sommesi scored on an errant pickoff throw to third to give Kaneland a 3-2 lead.

The Chargers (12-14) tied the game 3-3 in the fifth on a home run to right-center into the wind by Isabell Gonzalez, just her second of the season.

"She's only a sophomore," Babyar said. "The top of our lineup is basically underclassmen. I really think we could be decent (next year)."

Kaneland decided the game in the bottom of the fifth. Lexi Abruzzo led off with a single, and Wheatley walked with 2 outs, setting the stage for Kraemer who tagged a 2-strike pitch to deep left-center for a triple that scored 2 runs.

"Right when I hit it I knew it was a good hit," Kraemer said.

"It was very scary because I was very nervous. I knew we needed to get a hit. I always get yelled at for swinging at high pitches. The one I hit was kind of at my hands. It was scary but I was happy I made contact and hit the ball."

Erickson did the rest, stranding 3 runners in the final 2 innings and ending the game by inducing a comebacker.

The Chargers lost despite a 10-strikeout outing by Brown, including three straight with runners at second and third and nobody out in the fourth inning to keep the Chargers close.

"Personally I think the difference in the game was they found the alley twice and we hit some good balls that were right at them," Babyar said. "We hit the ball as well as they did if you look at strikeouts. It's just we didn't find the holes. They got a couple clutch hits and we didn't."