Hendricks turns in another gem for Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Chicago.

It wasn't a carbon copy of Jon Lester's start the previous night, but Kyle Hendricks let it go a little longer Wednesday night and was pretty good in his own right.

Hendricks tossed a season-high 7 inning as the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 at chilly and windy Wrigley Field.

Helping out were a pair of home runs by first baseman Anthony Rizzo as the Cubs improved to 24-21.

Hendricks, a finalist for the Cy Young Award last year, has started to find his groove. Over his last 6 starts, including Wednesday, he has a 1.96 ERA after he posted a 6.19 ERA over his first 3 starts of the season.

In Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Giants, Lester tossed the Cubs' first complete game of the season, giving up 4 hits and walking no one. Hendricks allowed 5 hits while walking nobody and striking out five.

Manager Joe Maddon likes it when his younger pitchers work deeply in games. Last year Hendricks tossed a complete game on May 28 and came back in his next start to work 8 innings.

"Young pitchers, to me, when they are able to complete a game, it definitely does something to them internally, psychologically speaking, confidence wise: 'I know I can do it now. I know what it feels like,' " Maddon said. "And when you go out there, here comes the sixth inning, 'Shoot, I got 3 more innings in me, man. I can do this.'

"Working with young pitchers in the minor leagues, whenever you get them to a nine-inning game and they complete it and win it, gosh, they would almost always seem to take off for at least a month afterward. It's just part of the nature of the game. I thought we saw it with Kyle. Jon's been through it before. Hopefully it becomes contagious among the group."

Hendricks gave up single runs in each of the second and third innings. Rizzo homered leading off the bottom of the second and with two outs in the fourth. The Cubs scored a run in the fifth, another in the seventh and 1 in the eighth. The Giants came close with 2 in the ninth off Cubs closer Wade Davis, who is a perfect 10-for-10 in save opportunities this season.

Power will be one of the things carrying this Cubs offense. Maddon wants other areas of the attack to evolve, as well.

"I really want us to get better by scoring runs with singles, by going first to third," he said. "You're not always going to get, especially in this ballpark, like today, the wind's blowing straight in. It just turns into an entirely different yard.

"To be able to work at-bats to the point where you accept your walks, move the baseball, use the opposite field, two-strike approach, those are the things I want to be embedded in the offensive culture here in the years to come beyond just being able to hit the ball out of the ballpark.

"It's tough man. When the wind's like this, it's not easy to do that."