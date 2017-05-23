Bears' wide receiver White still limited by injury

hello

Bears wide receiver Kevin White runs after a catch during their game against the Detroit Lions in October 2016. The long-running injury saga of White is ongoing. The 2015 first-round draft choice (seventh overall) saw his 2016 season ended after the first four games because of a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain. He's still not all the way back from that October surgery. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, October 2016

The long-running injury saga of Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White is ongoing.

The 2015 first-round draft choice (seventh overall) missed his entire rookie season after having surgery for shin splints, and his 2016 season ended after the first four games because of a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain.

He's still not all the way back from that October surgery.

"We're just trying to make sure we get guys ready for camp -- even more precise for Game 1 against Atlanta," coach John Fox said. "So we're doing to do everything necessary to make sure we get that done."

Quarterback Mike Glennon has been impressed by what he's seen from White on a limited basis.

"I've really enjoyed getting to know Kevin on the field and off the field," Glennon said. "He's a great guy. He works his butt off, and he made some really good plays (Monday) that got me excited and the rest of the team.

"He's really eager to learn. I know he's eager to get back out on that field. Him, along with a lot of other receivers, have a chip on their shoulder to prove that it's a good receiving corps."

Utility man:

Cornerback Deiondre' Hall is also getting snaps at safety in the off-season.

Hall, the 2016 fourth-round pick (127th overall) from Northern Iowa played just 79 snaps at cornerback as a rookie, partly because he missed eight games with a sprained ankle. But the 6-foot-2, 201-pound Hall had 1 of the Bears' 8 interceptions.

"I saw that he was a football player," coach John Fox said. "I like the way he's wired, the way he's worked. We've had plenty of guys in the secondary in our short tenure here that have been kind of versatile, meaning they can play different spots in third-down packages.

"You need that flexibility -- big enough to cover a tight end and be able to mature into a safety size-wise."

First impressions:

Number 1 quarterback Mike Glennon has only known first-round quarterback Mitch Trubisky for two weeks, but he's

"He seems like a great kid," the 27-year-old Glennon said of the 22-year-old Trubisky. "Obviously we haven't spent a whole lot of time, the rookies have to do some separate things on the side, and he had to go out of town this past weekend.

"But he seems eager to learn, and I think we'll have a great relationship."

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.