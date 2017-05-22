Track: Brewster ready for regional run with Davidson

Will Brewster is wrapping up his stellar career at Davidson by qualifying for the NCAA men's track championships.

For the second year in a row, the Grayslake Central graduate qualified for the NCAA Division I East Region Championship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, beginning Thursday.

Brewster is one of only 96 runners throughout the nation to qualify for the men's 5,000-meter preliminary.

Brewster, who transferred to Davidson from Illinois, ended his two-year Atlantic 10 career with three individual conference championships, six all-conference awards in track and one in cross country.

He leaves Davidson with three school records in the mile (4:10.21), the indoor 3,000 meters (8:12.98) and the outdoor 5,000 meters (14:07.79).

He was Atlantic 10 track athlete of the meet at the recent 2017 A10 indoor championship after scoring 23 of his team's 65.5 points and he was voted the 2016-2017 Davidson male athlete of the year.

• Augustana junior Kyle Hucker (Wauconda) was part of the Vikings' 4x400 relay team that placed third in 3:15.55 at the Augie Twilight Qualifier. The nonscoring meet was held under beautiful weather conditions at Paul V. Olsen Track.

Men's lacrosse

University of Virginia senior AJ Fish (Grayslake North) led the Cavaliers (8-7) with 2 goals and 2 assists when their season ended with a 17-11 nonconference loss to the Penn Quakers (7-5) in the ACC Showcase game.

Fish finished with 14 goals and 11 assists this season.

He put up 33 points in his first three seasons at Virginia, playing in all 15 games for the Cavaliers last year.

He helped lead Grayslake North to a state championship title in 2012, when he was a prep All-American with 74 goals and 49 assists that season.

He was one of five juniors in the country who was selected to participate in the Champion all-American Showcase lacrosse game in Orlando, Fla.

The all-state and all-conference performer was also the quarterback on the Rams' football team and was all-conference in basketball.

Softball

Wisconsin-Oshkosh freshman Claire Petrus (Carmel Catholic) tied for the team lead in doubles (15) and was one of five Titans with 40 or more hits this season.

Oshkosh's longest run in the NCAA Division III softball championship in nearly 10 years ended with a 7-5 loss to nationally-ranked Trine University (Ind).

Oshkosh (33-13) ended the season with the second highest win total in the 47-year history of the program and the most wins since compiling a 36-11 record in 2007.

Petrus batted .358 with 43 hits from 120 at-bats. She had 27 RBI and 3 homers.

While at Carmel, Petrus helped the Corsairs reach the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament. She earned four varsity letters in softball and tennis.

Women's track

Illinois Wesleyan senior Bella Schneider (Carmel Catholic) won the "Be At Your Best" team honor this season. She earned a third-place finish in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin outdoor pole vault with a height of 12 feet.

