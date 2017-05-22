Baseball: Hard-hitting Conant earns playoff win on the road

hello

Conant's baseball team played an error-free game in picking up an 8-2 victory over host Wheaton Warrenville South in Class 4A regional play-in action Monday.

Tyler Hedmen, Sam Ryan, Dave Sapyta and Tim Fauth had 2 hits apiece and Logan Smith, Sapyta, Fauth and Jack Reiger all drove in 2 runs for Conant.

Matt Majer earned the win, and Mason Sykes got a save after working the last 1⅔ innings.

The eighteenth-seeded Cougars (14-18) advanced to a 4:30 p.m. regional semifinal matchup at Bartlett against No. 2 seed St. Charles East.

Hersey 5, Deerfield 4: The Huskies were down 3-1 heading into the sixth inning but rallied with a 4-run frame to claim a playoff win on the road.

Tom Barnes, Tyler Haffey and Cade O'Neal each had doubles for Hersey (9-22-1), and Quinn Gudaitis worked a complete game to pick up the victory.

The Huskies advance to a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday regional semifinal against the top seed in the Glenbrook South sectional, Buffalo Grove.

Elk Grove 4, Schaumburg 3: Justin Post's bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning ended up plating 3 runs as the host Grens came from behind to oust the Saxons.

A.J. Navarro had 2 hits for the No. 13 seed Grenadiers (14-18), who advance to a 4:30 p.m. regional final Wednesday at Addison Trail against No. 4 seed South Elgin.

Xander Rojahn pitched 6 strong innings for Elk Grove, and Joe Leone got the win in relief.

Schaumburg (7-23), which out-hit Elk Grove 11-4, got 3 hits from Tyler Fredrickson and 2 hits apiece from Tommy Larsen, Jack Lancaster and Justin Schoefernacker.

Wheeling 13, Rolling Meadows 3 (6 inn.): The host Wildcats led 5-3 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning, when an 8-run outburst ended it.

Kyle Bullock, Andy Shover and Jack Splett had doubles for the Wildcats, who finished with 11 hits and drew 8 walks.

Mike Wiase, Cade Kaplan and Splett had 2 hits apiece for Wheeling (15-17-1) and Brian Maloney allowed 1 earned run over 5 innings to pick up the pitching decision.

Matt Lothery homered and finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI for Rolling Meadows (6-23).

Fifteenth-seeded Wheeling advances to a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday matchup against No. 2 seed Libertyville at Highland Park.

Maine West 17, Mather 7 (6 inn.): The Warriors produced 13 hits and drew 10 walks to pick up a victory at home.

Matt Johnston led the effort with 2 doubles and a triple. Johnson, Max Rothweiler and Kyle Roscoe each finished with 2 RBI.

Josh Wastyn pitched 4 innings and got the win for No. 14 seed Maine West (10-20), which advances to a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal at Niles North against No. 2 seed Oak Park-River Forest.

Buffalo Grove 2, Huntley 1: The visiting Bison scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to net a nonconference victory in a playoff tune-up game.

Buffalo Grove (27-4-1) opens the postseason on Wednesday against visiting Hersey.

Riverside-Brookfield 2, Leyden 1: Visiting R-B scored in the top of the seventh inning to earn a nonconference win.

West Suburban Gold champ Leyden (21-6-2) begins its postseason with a Thursday regional semifinal at Maine South. The Golden Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the Chicago Lane sectional.

Palatine 13, Loyola 9: Zach Oles homered and John Weber, Jake Andersen, and TJ Skelnik doubled to help the visiting Pirates get to win No. 20 in advance of the postseason. Palatine begins the playoffs Thursday with a regional semifinal matchup against Grayslake North at Buffalo Grove.