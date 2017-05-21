Pieces coming together as Cubs slam Brewers

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, celebrates with Kris Bryant after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon says it every day: The offense will hit. The offense will hit. The offense will hit.

Don't look now, but the Cubs have scored 41 runs over the first five games of the current homestand.

They added 13 Sunday in a 13-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The Brewers made the final score somewhat deceptive with 5 runs in the ninth inning.

The victory gave the Cubs a split of this rain-shortened two-game series. They're 4-1 on the homestand and 22-20 for the season.

Maddon doesn't really have to say anything to his players. But the feeling that the hitters would start hitting has been pervasive in the clubhouse.

"He hasn't really had to tell us anything like that; it's just kind of been us and what we think as a group," said third baseman Kris Bryant, who hit solo homers in the third and fifth innings, giving him 10 for the year. He also doubled and was hit twice by pitches. "It's just a matter of time for us. Just a ton of really good at-bats throughout the whole game."

Maddon rolled out his new lineup Sunday. Ben Zobrist replaced Kyle Schwarber as the leadoff hitter, with Schwarber moving to the No. 2 spot in the order. Zobrist got things going with a homer to open a 3-run first inning.

Bryant moved down to third and seemed happy about it.

"I'm on board," he said. "I like it. I've kind of been used to hitting second, but I guess my favorite spot would be where I was today. After the game starts and you kind of get in the flow of the game, you kind of forget where you're hitting. I guess it worked today."

The Cubs have needed to shore up all aspects of their game, including starting pitching and fielding. Jake Arrieta won his first decision since May 3 to improve to 5-3 and lower his ERA from 5.44 to 4.80. He had thrown 85 pitches in each of his previous 3 starts. On Sunday, Maddon stretched Arrieta out and let him throw 111.

"It felt good," Arrieta said. "It was a grind there for a while in a couple of the innings. I was able to bear down and make a few good pitches. I kept the ball on the ground quite a bit today, which was nice. That's obviously an indicator of a step in the right direction. I just look to build off that and continue to move forward."

The Cubs have been lacking in quality starts this season, and Arrieta gave them one with 6 innings of 1-run (unearned) ball.

Maddon now wants to see the third piece fall into place: the defense. Arrieta's own error contributed to the unearned run, in the fifth, and he uncorked 3 wild pitches. But Maddon will take the improved offense for starters.

"The 13-run pool, whoever won that today, congratulations," he said. "It was nice to see that happen. My bigger concern is just to continually play that tighter method of defense. We messed up a bunt, a little slow roller, things like that. I believe firmly that we're going to hit, not on a 13-run level, but we're going to hit. I just really want to see us catch the ball and play catch like we normally do more than anything.

"When Jake made the error, that forced him into a tougher situation. That's what happens when you don't collect the outs that are given to you. That makes it tougher on your starting pitcher. More pitches are thrown. He throws more pitches, less innings. More concern for the bullpen. All that stuff is interrelated."