Rozner: Chicago Cubs' Maddon right about MLB slide rule

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has little use for the second-base slide rule as it is written.

The baseball media had its way with Joe Maddon this past week, in typical groupthink about all things new -- and old -- as it relates to the national pastime.

Anyone who doesn't agree is a dinosaur. Anyone who does is correct. There is only one answer.

Cheer Bud Selig reaching the Hall of Fame. Vote in all the steroids guys. Start extra innings with runners on base.

Got it. Understood. Undiminished.

In Maddon's case, the Chicago Cubs manager was pummeled for thinking the second-base slide rule needs some adjustment after the absurd Ian Happ call in St. Louis.

"When you slide directly over the bag and you're called out," Maddon said, "where there's no chance for a runner to be thrown out at first base and there was nothing egregiously dangerous on the part of our runner, don't give me hyperbole and office-created rules."

And, apparently, Maddon's sarcasm wasn't appreciated when he suggested rule changes to protect every player from injury.

Maddon proposed eliminating the headfirst slide, adding a protective screen for the on-deck hitter, and making mandatory face masks for hitters, helmets for pitchers and a cup check for all players.

He got some laughs. He made his point.

The fact that he ripped the rule and was not reprimanded by MLB tells you all you need to know about the statute and that it might be amended. Quietly and within the game, he received plenty of praise for raising the issue.

It tells you that he was probably right and that even baseball grudgingly agrees.

They probably also realize now they should have never removed the neighborhood play.

As for safety around the bag, ask Dustin Pedroia, who was spiked by Manny Machado a month ago when Pedroia protected himself by using the bag and did not get the call.

But the rule that punished the Cubs for an innocuous slide did not protect Pedroia from a dangerous slide.

If you can figure it out, if you have some earthly clue, please inform those who actually play the game.

"I don't even know what the rule is," Pedroia told the Boston media. "I've turned the best double play in the major leagues for 11 years. I don't need a (bleeping) rule. Let's be honest. The rule's irrelevant."

After last weekend's ruling cost the Cubs dearly in St. Louis, Jon Lester said, "These guys have turned double plays their entire lives. They know how to get the (heck) out of the way. I'm over this (darn) slide rule."

Middle infielders have played the game for more than a century, and most of those who played for 10 or 15 or 20 years managed to avoid serious injury by simply being competent.

It's not that complicated.

There is, however, always room for conversation.

"I think it's hard," said Cubs GM Jed Hoyer. "The intention of Major League Baseball is to keep guys healthy.

"Sometimes when you write a rule there's times that certain plays fall on the wrong side of the rule. When you have slides that aren't malicious in any way, but it's illegal by the letter of the law and you get an out and it costs you a run, you know no one wants to see that called an out."

Of course, as someone who works in a front office and whose job it is to manage assets, Hoyer is in favor of keeping huge salaries on the field and off the disabled list.

Makes sense.

"I do think that for the greater good, they're trying to keep people healthy. As I see the world, that's a good thing," Hoyer said. "Not every rule is worded perfectly. When writing the rule, they probably err on the side of conservatism.

"You can point to a lot of sports and the complaints are probably similar."

Hoyer is correct. It happens all the time in hockey and football where the unintended consequences of some rules have only made the sports more dangerous.

But it's sports. You can't protect everyone from every possible situation. Sometimes players get hurt.

Maddon's sarcasm was directed at those who believe you should put every player in Bubble Wrap to keep them from getting injured.

The fact that baseball didn't smack him around for his remarks tells you they know the rule is flawed and needs rewriting.

He's trying to start a reasonable conversation about an unreasonable rule.

That hardly makes Maddon a dinosaur.

