Softball: Ruggles leads Dundee-Crown to 20th win

The rain and cold didn't bother Dundee-Crown junior pitcher Sydney Ruggles Friday as she allowed just 3 hits and struck out 13 with 2 walks to lead the Chargers to a 5-1 nonconference softball win over Woodstock North, D-C's 20th win of the season.

Ruggles also had 2 doubles and an RBI while Andrea Conway had a home run, a double and 2 RBI for the Chargers (20-12). Cassidy Randl added a double and Cady English had 2 hits.