updated: 5/19/2017 11:33 PM

Girls soccer: Class 3A regional titles for Lake Zurich, Libertyville

  Fremd's Layla Dib, left, and Libertyville's Emma Hollinger make contact as they pursue the ball during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final match in Palatine on Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Fremd's Layla Dib, left, and Libertyville's Emma Hollinger make contact as they pursue the ball during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final match in Palatine on Friday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Libertyville goalkeeper Kendall Edwards grabs the ball as players bunch in front of the net during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at Fremd on Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Libertyville goalkeeper Kendall Edwards grabs the ball as players bunch in front of the net during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at Fremd on Friday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Libertyville's Taylor Underwood collides with Fremd goalkeeper Kelsie Stone during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final match in Palatine on Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Libertyville's Taylor Underwood collides with Fremd goalkeeper Kelsie Stone during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final match in Palatine on Friday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Fremd's Missy Adrian hits the turf hard after coming into contact with Libertyville's Morgan Verbeten during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final match in Palatine on Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Fremd's Missy Adrian hits the turf hard after coming into contact with Libertyville's Morgan Verbeten during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final match in Palatine on Friday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The No. 4 and 5 seeds in the Warren girls soccer sectional turned out to be, as the seeds suggested, very evenly matched.

In a Class 3A regional hosted by fifth-seeded Lake Forest on Friday, fourth-seeded Lake Zurich came out with a 1-0 decision after winning in the second round of penalty kicks.

Next up for Lake Zurich (18-5) is a matchup against Barrington in Tuesday's sectional semis at Warren.

Libertyville 2, Fremd 0: The sixth-seeded Wildcats claimed a Class 3A regional title by topping host Fremd.

The same scoring combination worked twice for Libertyville, both times in the second half, as Maddie Olson scored both goals with assists from Makenna Yoor.

Kendall Edwards made 6 saves in earning the shutout for Libertyville (11-4-1), which advances to Tuesday's sectional semifinal at Warren against the host Blue Devils, who handled Stevenson 3-0 on Friday.

Third-seeded Fremd ended its season at 15-5-1.

Barrington 4, Mundelein 0: At Mundelein, the eighth-seeded Mustangs gave the No. 1 seed a game for most of the Class 3A regional final.

Barrington scored with 12:30 to go in the first half, and the score remained 1-0 until 10 minutes to go in the game.

St. Viator 2, Grayslake North 0: The Lions got a pair of second-half goals to claim a Class 2A regional championship on their own field by eliminating the No. 4 seed Knights.

Maureen McGrath and Felicia Moncada scored for fifth-seeded St. Viator.

The Lions next play at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Deerfield sectional against the winner of Saturday's matchup between Prairie Ridge and Lakes.

