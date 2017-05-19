Girls soccer: Class 3A regional titles for Lake Zurich, Libertyville

hello

The No. 4 and 5 seeds in the Warren girls soccer sectional turned out to be, as the seeds suggested, very evenly matched.

In a Class 3A regional hosted by fifth-seeded Lake Forest on Friday, fourth-seeded Lake Zurich came out with a 1-0 decision after winning in the second round of penalty kicks.

Next up for Lake Zurich (18-5) is a matchup against Barrington in Tuesday's sectional semis at Warren.

Libertyville 2, Fremd 0: The sixth-seeded Wildcats claimed a Class 3A regional title by topping host Fremd.

The same scoring combination worked twice for Libertyville, both times in the second half, as Maddie Olson scored both goals with assists from Makenna Yoor.

Kendall Edwards made 6 saves in earning the shutout for Libertyville (11-4-1), which advances to Tuesday's sectional semifinal at Warren against the host Blue Devils, who handled Stevenson 3-0 on Friday.

Third-seeded Fremd ended its season at 15-5-1.

Barrington 4, Mundelein 0: At Mundelein, the eighth-seeded Mustangs gave the No. 1 seed a game for most of the Class 3A regional final.

Barrington scored with 12:30 to go in the first half, and the score remained 1-0 until 10 minutes to go in the game.

St. Viator 2, Grayslake North 0: The Lions got a pair of second-half goals to claim a Class 2A regional championship on their own field by eliminating the No. 4 seed Knights.

Maureen McGrath and Felicia Moncada scored for fifth-seeded St. Viator.

The Lions next play at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Deerfield sectional against the winner of Saturday's matchup between Prairie Ridge and Lakes.