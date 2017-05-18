Baseball: Banding together in Huber's honor

Tim Dykes was the winning pitcher for Hersey coach Bob Huber's first game on March 25, 1995. In that contest, Dykes pitched the Huskies to a 7-5 victory over St. Rita.

What Dykes and his teammates didn't know at that time was that they kicked off Huber's 24-year Hersey baseball career.

Dykes, along with many former teammates and crosstown rival St. Viator, were at Recreational Park in Arlington Heights on Thursday night to honor Huber, who will retire from Hersey at the conclusion of this season.

"This is driving him crazy, because it is throwing off his routine," said Dykes, who was an assistant coach with Huber for seven years. "He is not a vain man -- he's a selfless individual."

Dykes said he represented the 300-plus Hersey players that Huber coached in that nearly quarter-century span.

"I just want to thank you," Dykes said. "Not just for the lessons on baseball, but the lessons on life. You taught us patience, perseverance, proper preparation and having pride in your work."

St. Viator coach Mike Manno, whose Lions have played a Huber-coached team in all of Manno's 12 seasons, organized the event. Manno said Huber had a huge effect on his own career.

"He has worked tirelessly to make each individual player better on the field," Manno said. "But he's defined by the impact he made on them off the field. You have mentored and touched so many lives, including mine."

Palatine coach Paul Belo, who is the president of the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association, was one of the estimated 400 people who came out to honor Huber.

"He has been really good for the the MSL," said Belo, who has coached against Huber for 20 years. "He coaches with class and dignity. His kids play the game the right way, they play hard. It has been a pleasure to compete against him."

Huber, who received a framed Hersey jersey from St. Viator, was surprised by the pregame ceremony.

"This is unbelievable," Huber told the large crowd that gathered in his honor. "I had no idea. I am going to start crying, so I am not going to say much. I guess I am not real smart. I am seeing people I haven't seen in years and that should have been a tip off."

St. Viator won the final meeting between the two friends 3-1 in a game that featured solid pitching on both sides.

St. Viator (18-15) had given up 26 runs in its last 3 games, but the Lions got a great start from Bobby Perna, solid middle relief from Bryce Hellgeth and ace Cole Kmet retired the three batters he faced in seventh to shut the door.

"I kept my composure out there," said Perna, who pitched the first 3 innings and didn't allow a hit. "Bryce came in a shut them down. We came away with the win and I am happy."

Manno says his team will need this kind of pitching when the playoffs start next week.

"I was really excited with our first two guys out there on the mound," Manno said. "They both left runners on third during the game. And that bodes well for the playoffs."

Hersey (8-21) was coming off a disappointing loss on Wednesday. The Huskies got a big performance from freshman Ryan Trachsel, and Brian Massaccesi closed out the final two innings strong.The duo allowed just 2 hits.

"It was so bad yesterday," Huber said. "We tried to instill in them, nobody is entitled to anything. You have to come to work every day. You have to keep going and find a way."

Kmet gave the Lions the lead in the first. He was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0.

The Lions scored twice in the fifth, again without a hit. Hunter Johnson was hit by a pitch, Michael Wittich walked and Joe Sarnello reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. Casey Kmet walked to force home a run and Viator scored another on a balk to make it 3-0.

Hersey rallied a bit in the sixth on hits by Cade O'Neal, AJ Ceffalio and Mark Losacco. The Huskies were able to tally once before Hellgeth induced a ground out to end the inning.

"This was a great night," Huber said. "I hope that they played hard for themselves. Our goal is to get to the middle or the end of next week. That is what we are fighting for."