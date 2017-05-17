Girls track: State meet scouting, Northwest

hello

Girls track and field/state meet scouting, Northwest

Where: O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston

Thursday prelims: Class 1A field events 10 a.m., running events 11 a.m. Friday prelims: Class 2A field events 8 a.m., running events 9 a.m.; Class 3A field events noon, running events 12:55 p.m. Saturday: Class 1A, 2A, 3A finals at 10 a.m.

Quick takesEast St. Louis and Homewood-Flossmoor enter the Class 3A state meet as co-favorites to win the title. Senior Jaimie Robinson will key Homewood-Flossmoor. The Vikings senior enters the Class 3A state meet with the top sectional mark in the triple jump (40-8.75), long jump (19-11), 100 dash (11.80), and 200 dash (24.11). H-F will be looking to secure its first state title. East St. Louis will be seeking its 15th state title, having won most recently in 2011. Junior Rokelle Stanley enters the meet with top sectional mark in the 300 low hurdles (43.82) and second-best mark in the 100 high hurdles (14.53), with junior Evangeline Harris entering with the top mark in the shot put (44-11.25) and senior Jazzmine Poole holding the top mark in discus (149-06). The Flyerettes also hold an ace with the top-seeded 1,600 relay (3:56.98). Glenbard West should also be in the trophy hunt with freshman Katelynn Hart holding the top sectional mark in both the 3,200 (10:14.47) and 1,600 (4:57.54). Hart will be going for the distance triple crown, as she won the Class 3A individual cross country title in the fall. Naperville North, West Aurora, and O'Fallon will also be in the mix for a state trophy.

Local focusWheeling: Nicole Nguyen (long jump, 300 high hurdles), Emily Lucas (pole vault), Ayana Blair (shot put, discus), Timber Terrell (triple jump), Nosa Igiehon (triple jump), Yailene Leon (800), Alexis Knight (400), 800 relay, 1,600 relay. The Wildcats won the York sectional, their first sectional title since 1992, and will be entering the state meet with a lot of momentum. Terrell is on target for her second consecutive medal in the triple jump. Last year she took eighth in the triple jump but enters Friday's prelims with the third-best Class 3A mark (38-09). Knight, the two-time defending Mid-Suburban League 400 champion will also be eyeing her second consecutive state medal. Last year she took seventh in the 400. Nguyen has had a breakout season, including hitting a career best in the long jump (17-11.25) at York, and Leon has been a workhorse for the Wildcats, covering multiple events. Blair is peaking at the right time in both the shot put and discus and will challenge for a spot in both events for Saturday finals. Knight anchors the Wildcats' 400 and 1,600 relays, and both figure to be in contention to advance to finals. Wheeling coach Tim Nowicki has put together a talented crew and the Wildcats are looking to continue their successful run this weekend.

Prospect: Natalie Kowalczuk (long jump), Autumn Stone (pole vault), Jillian Hennig (shot put), Brooke Wilson (1,600, 3,200), Annie Walsh (100, 200), 400 relay, 800 relay, 3,200 relay. Prospect graduated five state qualifiers from its 2016 team, but the Knights did not miss a beat this season in running to a second straight MSL title and once again sending a large crew to the state meet. Wilson is no stranger to the state competition as the Knights senior has accumulated a combined six state medals in track and cross country, including a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 last season. The South Carolina-bound senior will be looking to add a few more medals this weekend. Walsh and Hennig both were slowed by injuries during the regular season, but the two have returned to supply a jolt to the Knights' sprint relays. They'll combine with sophomores Samantha Berman and Kowalczuk to power the dangerous 400 relay that is coming off a big sectional victory.

Barrington: Kelsey McLaurin (triple jump), Jocelyn Long (1,600, 3,200), Alyssa Norris (800), Gabby Cossio (300 low hurdles), 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay. Barrington coach Jody Gitelis definitely pulled the right levers with the Fillies securing the Grayslake North sectional title. McLaurin played a big role in that success by taking first in the triple jump and also keying the three relays to state qualifications. Long had a conservative start to the season, but has improved all along, in the 3,200 (10:46.52) where she had the sixth-best qualifying mark. The Fillies junior is eyeing her third consecutive state medal in the 3,200. A pair of young runners also made their mark at the sectional, with Cossio qualifying in the 300 low hurdles and aiding the Fillies in the 400 and 1,600 relays. Norris made a big splash in the qualifying in the 800.

Hersey: Stephanie Pawlis (long jump), Alessia Olhava (high jump), Barbara Rydzewski (discus), Hailey Bowes (3,200), Sarah Harden (1,600), 3,200 relay. The Huskies made their mark at the York sectional in the field events and distance events. Bowes and Harden qualified for the second consecutive year and both will help key the Huskies 3,200 relay. Olhava missed the MSL conference meet, but hit it big at York taking first in the high jump (5-5) to set the stage for a big state meet. Rydzewski has been consistent with her discus throws and will be in contention to advance to Saturday's finals, while Pawlis served notice with her career best mark in long jump (17-10.25).

Palatine: Jess Streepy (pole vault), Erin Oleksak (100 high hurdles), 800 relay, 3,200 relay.

Streepy is coming on strong for the Pirates in the pole vault after hitting a career best 11-3 in taking first at the Grayslake North sectional. She will be in contention for a state medal this weekend. Oleksak has also had big year, capped by qualifying in the 100 high hurdles. The sophomore will also help key the Pirates' 800 relay.

Schaumburg: Maddie Marasco (800), Megan Gale (pole vault), Maya Bowens (shot put), 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay. Marasco will key the Saxons' attack this weekend after hitting a career best in securing the second-fastest qualifying mark in the 800 (2:13.85) and winning the 800 at the MSL meet. Last year the Saxons took second in the 3,200 relay in Class 3A, and they return all four members as Marasco combines with junior Lauren Kubinski, junior Rachel Vaccaro and senior Valerie Schackelton. Bowens will also be in contention for a spot in the shot put finals.

Hoffman Estates: Makiyha Blackwell (shot put), 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay. All eyes will be on the Hawks 1,600 relay. Senior Katie Bonney, freshman Janae Dean, senior Monraia Wilson and sophomore Anna Miller combined to lead the Hawks to first place in the 1,600 relay (3:58.38) at the Bartlett sectional, and the state's sixth-fastest qualifying mark. The quartet has been sizzling all season, also taking first at the MSL conference meet. They will be looking to make their mark at the state meet this weekend. Bonney and Miller combined with sophomore Nikkie Rong and junior Allison Schrader to help power the Hawks 3,200 relay to its sixth consecutive state appearance.

Fremd: 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay. Senior Hanna Murakami and senior Cara Ogilvy put their stamp on the Fremd relays at the Grayslake North sectional in helping qualify the Vikings' 400, 800, and 1,600 relays to state meet. Freshman Julia Finegan and sophomore Jordyn Iannuzellli also were part of the Vikings' 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Fremd has earned relay medals the past two seasons, taking sixth in the 1,600 relay last season and finishing third in the 3,200 relay in 2015. The Vikings want to add more this year.

Buffalo Grove: Nya Carr ( 100, 200 , long jump). Carr came up huge for the Bison in winning three events at the Grayslake North sectional and is primed for a big weekend. The junior also won the 100 dash and 200 dash at the MSL meet. The Class 3A sprint events are loaded, but Carr will be leaning on her previous state experience and will be eyeing a spot in Saturday finals.

Elk Grove: Emily Stegmeier (800). Stegmeier has definitely left a huge footprint at Elk Grove. Last year she had the third fastest preliminary time (2:13.54) at the state meet in the 800 and finished 11th in Saturday's finals. This year she enters with the third fastest qualifying mark (2:13.96) and will be in contention for a state medal.

Maine West: Alissa Fallon (shot put, discus), Serenity McCrary (shot put). Fallon has made quite a mark in her first year of track and field for the Warriors. She enters the state meet with the seventh-best qualifying mark in discus (126-04) and also a solid mark in shot put (40-05). Fallon will be eyeing a berth in Saturday's finals for both events.

Leyden: Ester Aldana (100, 200). Aldana enters the state meet on the rise after taking third in 100 and second in the 200 at the St. Ignatius sectional.

St. Viator: Elizabeth Drab (100, 200, 400). Last year Drab secured three Class 2A state medals, including a state title in the 400. The Viator senior is back for more this year. The Class 2A 400 dash could be a classic. It will pit defending champ Drab against Cahokia senior Mariya Hudson, who enters with the top qualifying time (54.90). Hudson won the 400 title in 2014 and 2015. Also in the mix for the 400 title will be Eisenhower junior Tina Martin, who has the season's best mark in the 400 (54.80), and Springfield Southeast sophomore Raven Moore, who enters with Class 2A's second-fastest sectional mark (56.38) It should be a fun race.

Christian Liberty Academy Academy: Isabella Wolke (1,600, 3,200). Wolke has secured three Class 1A state medals the past two season including taking fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200 last year.

-- Michael Eaken