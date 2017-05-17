Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/17/2017 8:43 PM

Boys track and field: Harvest Christian sends two relays to state

Daily Herald report

Harvest Christian qualified two relay teams and one individual to next weekend's state boys track and field finals Wednesday night at the Class 1A Seneca sectional.

The Lions finished second in both the 3,200 and 1,600-meter relays.

Also heading to Charleston for Harvest will be junior Andrew Dobrescu after he finished second in the 3,200 run.

Also qualifying for state were St. Edward senior Alec Uscila (2nd, 100), Aurora Christian junior Andrew Hasulube (3rd, high jump) and Westminster Christian junior Jason Yaccino (2nd, 800).

