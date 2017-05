Boys water polo / Top 10

hello

Success - Article sent!

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Boys water polo / Top 10

Team Comment

1. Stevenson (33-0) Unchallenged at Deerfield

2. Naperville C. (26-5) No Emden? No problem

3. Naperville N. (23-10) Tough sectional fate

4. York (23-7) Ran into Fenwick buzzsaw

5. Barrington (29-2) Second state trip in three years

6. Mundelein (17-14) Overall, one very solid season

7. Conant (19-11) Three sophs started in sectional final

8. Libertyville (17-12) Bowed out against No. 6

9. Buffalo Grove (22-10) Bowed out against No. 8

10. Metea Valley (21-10) Made sectional semis