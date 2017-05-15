Baseball: Wiegmans power a Carmel victory

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Drew Wiegman had 3 hits and Ben Wiegman had 2 as visiting Carmel Catholic got a big East Suburban Catholic Conference baseball win in an 11-3 decision Monday at St. Viator.

Both Wiegmans drove in 2 runs.

Winning pitcher Eddie Pietschmann struck out 10 and helped his cause with a double.

Carmel improved to 17-7 and 12-4 in the ESCC.

Antioch 3, Grayslake North 2: Winning pitcher Sonny Mentone led Antioch with 7 strikeouts over six innings. He did not issue a walk and gave up only 2 hits.

Sebastian Sancen led Grayslake North with 2 hits. The Knights also had 4 errors.

Mundelein 5, Lake Zurich 4: Winning pitcher Brendan Murphy rolled up 8 strikeouts while Zach Zentz got the save.

Nick Stricker and Steven Sanchez each had 2 hits for the Mustangs, and each had a double.

Andrew Beres added 2 hits and Jeff Morton also doubled.

Mundelein, which pulled out the win in spite of 4 errors, and is now 26-5.

For Lake Zurich, Tyler Snep had a double.

Warren 2, Stevenson 0: Winning pitcher Nate Styles threw a complete-game 2-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for Warren.

Tanner Dyer and Ricky Lee each had 2 hits for the Blue Devils, who improve to 24-8 overall and 13-5 in the North Suburban Conference.

Grant 11, Grayslake Central 0: Sophomore Henry Kusiak went 2-for-2 with a 3-run home run to lead Grant to a big Northern Lake County Conference win.

The Bulldogs, now 16-12 overall and 11-5 in the league, rolled up 10 hits.

Ray Guardado added 2 hits, including a double, and drove in 2 runs.

Winning pitcher Nick Malmberg recorded 7 strikeouts over three innings.

Wauconda 9, Round Lake 1: Spencer Bills blasted a home run for one of his 2 hits in the big win for Wauconda.

Jacob Bicknase and Tyler Husko also had 2 hits apiece for the Bulldogs.

Winning pitcher Marcus Keller rolled up 9 strikeouts over six innings. He gave up just 2 hits and 2 walks.

Libertyville 6, Zion-Benton 5: Zion-Benton scored 2 runs in the bottom of the seventh but didn't have enough to catch North Suburban Conference champion Libertyville.

Dan Marks and Griffin Murphy each had 2 hits for the Wildcats.

Winning pitcher Riley Gowens had 7 strikeouts over four innings. He gave up just 3 hits and 1 walk.

Vernon Hills, Highland Park: The Cougars and Giants were tied at 5-5 through 9 innings when play was suspended.

Joe Rangel had a double, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, and Brennan Reback had 2 hits, including a triple, for host Vernon Hills (17-12-1).