Jackson brings right mindset to Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears fourth-round draft pick Eddie Jackson wasn't cleared for participation in the weekend minicamp because he's still recovering from a fractured leg in October, but he came in with the right mindset.

"Just holding myself accountable," the rookie safety said. "Don't come in being immature. Just come in ready to learn, ready to work, approach it (from) a business standpoint instead of as a kid going to college for the first time. This is the rest of my life, so got to approach it differently."

That maturity was one of the reasons Jackson was a team captain at Alabama, where he returned 3 of his 9 career interceptions for touchdowns and took 2 of his 11 punt returns to the house. For a Bears defense that has been nearly devoid of big plays the past two years, especially in the secondary, Jackson fills a glaring need. He is expected to be 100 percent well before the start of training camp.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is well aware of Jackson's impressive tape but eager to see him mix it up on the field.

"He's got good ball skills," Fangio said. "He's shown the ability to be a good pass defender in college. We'll see how he tackles in the NFL. That will be something that he's going to have to show that he can do because you've got to be able to tackle, all 11 guys."

With his speed, big-play and cover skills, the 6-foot, 201-pound Jackson projects more as a center-fielder type than an in-the-box safety. He was a starting cornerback his first two years at Alabama before converting, and that experience helped him as a safety.

"Especially playing under coach (Nick) Saban, and with him sitting in that meeting room, and his attention to detail," Jackson said. "We do a lot of stuff about technique, your feet, what leverages to take, things that really helped me a lot with my coverage."

And, even though he's not cleared for contact, Jackson is working to become more physical.

"Just getting more explosive, putting on more weight," he said. "I'm just waiting for the chance to go out there and show it."

Jackson had to lobby Saban for four years to get on the punt-return team, and when he finally got his chance, he averaged 23.0 yards per attempts. His injury last year came on a punt return, so the Bears might not rush him into that role, although special-teams coach Jeff Rodgers knows Jackson is a potential game-changer.

"He's a little bit inexperienced, but his production is off the charts," Rodgers said. "He's got good hands. He's bigger for a punt returner -- a little bit of a unique skill set. He's got a history of making plays, and hopefully he can contribute in that area."

If Jackson can continue to make big plays on the ball the way he did as a safety at Alabama, he will be a steal for the Bears whether he returns punts or not.

