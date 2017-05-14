Chicago draws Boston 1-1 after late Red Stars equalizer

hello

The Red Stars remain undefeated at home after a late equalizer by Christen Press for a 1-1 draw against the Boston Breakers.

Chicago narrowly started the game with a goal in the first 10 minutes as captain Press split two defenders with a pass to Sofia Huerta, who shot the ball just over the crossbar.

Moments later, Vanessa DiBernardo lofted a perfect corner kick to the top of the 6-yard box that found Casey Short on a header, but the ball headed just wide of the far post.

In the 20th minute, Huerta stole the ball on the side flank, running it toward the end line. Crossing it into the box, a Boston defender was there for a sliding save to give Chicago another corner kick.

Boston countered minutes later as Adriana Leon received the ball inside the box, trying to chip it over Alyssa Naeher, but the Chicago goalkeeper came off her line to deflect the ball out of danger.

In the 32nd minute, midfielder Rose Lavelle dribbled the ball down the field, getting around Chicago defenders, and struck the ball, but defender Sam Johnson made her way in front of the shot to deflect it. The first half ended in a scoreless draw.

Right out of halftime, DiBernardo received a reflected ball at the top of the box, and was able to get a shot off toward goal, only to be tipped out by Boston goalkeeper Abby Smith.

Boston took the lead in the 69th minute as a deflected shot fell straight to the feet of Lavelle, who placed the ball perfectly in the lower far post past a diving Naeher.

Chicago saw a glimpse of hope in the 77th minute when Boston goalkeeper Smith picked up a pass from one of her defenders, earning the Red Stars an indirect kick nearly 8 yards away from the goal line. Press stood over the ball as Boston's entire 11 lined up on the goal line. The indirect shot from Press struck a Boston player and it bounced out of the box.

With time winding down, Naeher scrambled to save a loose ball and immediately drop kicked it down the field to a running Press. After a failed attempt to clear it, the ball deflected off a Boston defender to the feet of Press, who found room to strike the ball, but it went just over the crossbar.

However, the game wasn't quite over yet. In the 89th minute, Huerta crossed a perfect ball into the box as Press made a run behind her defender and headed it past Smith who was caught off guard, marking Press' first goal of the season.

"We were outcoached," said head coach Rory Dames. "I need to do a better job of getting our players ready for the upcoming match. Credit to the players for bailing me out at the end."