Girls soccer: Crystal Lake S. undefeated FVC champ

Jillian Brokhof, Cam Sengstock and Grace Massat scored first-half goals and Anna Wruck added a goal in the second half Saturday to lead the Crystal Lake South girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over McHenry.

The win closed out the Fox Valley Conference season undefeated for the Gators (17-1-1 overall), who will play South Elgin Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 3A Streamwood regional.

Jenna Ross added 2 assists to Saturday's win and Courtney Segstock had one.

Annika Sevcik made 1 save in goal for CLS.