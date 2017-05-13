Extra base hit guides Cougars to series win

Winning their first series in May, the Kane County Cougars (19-14) used 7 extra base hits to run past the visiting Lansing Lugnuts (19-14) by a 6-4 score on Saturday.

It was a big day for many Cougars at the plate, including Manny Jefferson and Mark Karaviotis, who both had multi RBI showings hitting in the middle of the order.

On the mound, Jon Duplantier (3-0) stays undefeated earning a win, tossing 5 scoreless innings. In five home starts, Duplantier still has a 0.00 ERA at Northwestern Medicine Field this season.

In another scoring parade, the Cougars struck early and often against the Lansing pitching staff. It all started in the second when Karaviotis was hit by a Denis Diaz (0-1) pitch. Diaz ended up suffering his first loss of the season. The next man up, Jazz Chisholm ripped a double, as Jose Herrera walked to load the bases. Despite hitting into a double play, Fernery Ozuna's double play grounder sent in the first run.

In the third, the Cougars brewed up another strong scoring inning with a pair of runs. All of them came with 2 outs as Jefferson's double plated Paxton De La Garza. It didn't take long for Jefferson to trot home as Cougar newcomer, Karaviotis, stroked a triple to the left-center gap giving the Cougars a 3-0 lead. The damage sent Diaz out of the game after just 3 innings and 3 runs allowed.

With Duplantier guiding the way on the mound, the Cougars kept the momentum moving with a dynamic fifth inning. A lead-off double from Luis Basabe was answered with an RBI triple from Anfernee Grier. With another near extra-base knock, Jefferson drove in another tally with a sacrifice fly RBI. Pouring it on, Karaviotis ripped a solo home run to center field, pelting the batter's eye.

It was another professional outing for Duplantier, who picked up the victory. He went 5 innings on just 2 hits, 1 run, and 8 strikeouts with just one walk. It is Duplantier's third time this season with 8 strikeouts and third victory in his last four appearances.

The Lugnuts were able to string together 2 runs in the sixth in Duplantier's absence. With righty Sam Lewis (0-0) on the mound, the Lugnuts manufactured 3 runs to get within three of the Cougars lead.

That's when the Cougars called on right-hander Tommy Eveld (7) for the ninth inning save. Despite giving up his first run of the 2017 season, Eveld retired the Lugnuts Bradley Jones with two runners aboard to close out the series victory.