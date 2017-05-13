Cubs call up prospect Happ, start him against Cardinals

Cubs Ian Happ hits a home run against Cincinnati during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas in March. The Cubs on Saturday called up top prospect Happ from Class AAA Iowa and started him in right field against the St. Louis Cardinals. Associated press

ST. LOUIS -- The Chicago Cubs on Saturday selected the contract of top prospect Ian Happ from Class AAA Iowa and optioned relief pitcher Felix Pena to Iowa.

Manager Joe Maddon immediately put Happ into the starting lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals, batting him second and having him play right field. Regular right fielder Jason Heyward is on the disabled list, and veteran Ben Zobrist is having back problems.

Happ, 22, was the Cubs' first-round draft pick in 2015. His call-up puts all five of the Cubs' recent first-round picks on the major-league roster: Javier Baez (2011), Albert Almora Jr. (2012), Kris Bryant (2013), Kyle Schwarber (2014) and Happ.

At Iowa, Happ was batting .298 (31-for-104) with 6 doubles, 9 homers and 25 RBI in 26 games. He is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League in homers and tied for sixth in RBI. He has a .362 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging percentage, good for a .977 OPS. Since returning from a brief stint on the disabled list (left thumb bruise), Happ went 10-for-20 (. 500) with 3 doubles, a homer and 8 RBI in 5 games.

Defensively this season, the six-foot, 205-pound Happ has seen action at second base (16 games, all starts), center field (6 games, 4 starts), right field (4 games, 3 starts) and left field (3 games, 1 start).

He went to spring training with the Cubs as a nonroster invitee.

"I felt good about what I did in spring," he said. "I felt good about being up there, being a sponge, picking all these guys' brains. I was excited to go to Iowa and compete there, and I'm fortunate I ended up here."

Bryant remains out of the lineup because of a stomach illness that hit him just before the start of Friday night's 3-2 victory over the Cardinals