Softball: Klatt's clout key for Mundelein

Freshman Kendall Klatt belted a sixth-inning grand slam to help rally Mundelein's softball team to a 10-8 win over host Crystal Lake Central in a nonconference game Friday.

Peyton Pribyl had a solo home run for the Mustangs, who got 3-for-4 efforts from Jordyn West (3 runs scored) and Kaitlyn Griffin. Mundelein trailed 8-4 after five innings, before scoring five in the sixth.

Annie Morelli went the distance in the circle to earn the win.

Carmel 9, Marian Central 1: Jordan Swiatkowski blasted a 3-run home run and finished with 3 hits and 5 RBI to lead Carmel to an East Suburban Catholic Conference win.

Jen Giesey also had 3 hits, while Karina Falkstrom and Bella Anichini each finished with 2 hits apiece.

Winning pitcher Sydney Schuda had 2 strikeouts over 6 innings.

Carmel is now 19-9 on the season and 5-3 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Evanston 12, Stevenson 9: Stevenson shot itself in the foot, rolling up 7 errors that led to all 12 of Evanston's runs being unearned.

It spoiled a solid pitching effort by Riley Housinger.

Alana Labaschin had 3 hits and 2 RBI for the Patriots, while Emma Oriatti had a 3-run home run.

Vera Pflugradt, Gwen Heilman and Anna Fossier each had 2 hits.

The Patriots are now 12-16.

Round Lake 21, Woodlands Academy 7: Round Lake rolled up 16 hits in the win.

Charla Ryan led the way for the Panthers with 5 hits while Emily Etherington finished with 4 hits, including a double. Etherington drove in 3 runs.

Winning pitcher Leighlanie Yazzie finished with 2 strikeouts over 2 innings.

Warren 8, Grant 1: Warren was up 3-0 by the end of the first inning and rolled up a total of 14 hits in the nonconference win.

For Grant (20-8), Erin Bengston drove in the only run.